Sussex Central principal denies involvement in meme circulated of student's exposed breast

Sussex Central High School Principal Bradley Layfield denies creating and circulating a meme of a student’s breast exposed during a school fight captured by a surveillance camera, according to a court filing Tuesday that places the blame on the assistant principal.

Layfield and Assistant Principal Matt Jones have been named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by the student. Both administrators are on leave.

“Defendant Jones created a meme solely on his own and any circulation of it in the workplace was without Defendant’s participation,” according to Tuesday's filing on Layfield's behalf.

Layfield's lawyer, Thomas Neuberger, told Delaware Online/The News Journal in September that neither he nor his client had any knowledge of a meme and didn't know why Jones was being investigated.

"A lot of water's gone over the dam since September," Neuberger said when reached by phone.

Jones could not be reached for comment.

Layfield’s lawyer, Thomas Neuberger, filed the response to former student Aniya Harmon’s September complaint in Superior Court, denying any wrongdoing by his client. He also asked for the case to be dismissed with costs and legal fees assessed against Harmon.

The lawsuit centers around an altercation that occurred at the Georgetown school early in the morning of May 17, 2023. Harmon, an 18-year-old senior at the time, encountered two students arguing on her way to class and spoke to the female involved, by all accounts.

Assistant Principal Aerin Donovan attempted to pull Harmon away from the scene, causing her “clothes to come apart,” exposing “her entire right breast,” the lawsuit says. Layfield’s response claims she was exposed “for 1-2 seconds, for 2-3 steps.”

The situation was resolved by the time Layfield arrived. He later spoke to Harmon and told her she “should leave school for a few days,” according to the complaint. When she returned May 19, she “learned” Jones had created a meme from the surveillance video, the lawsuit claims, showing her exposed breast and superimposing Janet Jackson’s face over her own.

In addition, Layfield admits to showing the video to nine Sussex Central employees, an Indian River School District administrator and a Delaware State Police officer throughout the day. Reviewing video of student fights with staff is commonplace and necessary for safety, according to Layfield.

Harmon’s lawyer contends that showing the video to staff was “highly offensive and objectionable,” and would be to any reasonable person.

Layfield’s response counters that unless the video is viewed frame-to-frame, which was not done that day, Harmon’s breast “cannot be viewed.”

According to Harmon’s attorney, Emeka Igwe, he, Harmon and her family were allowed to view the video but do not have a copy of it.

The lawsuit, along with Layfield and Jones, names Sussex Central and the Indian River School District and alleges invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other counts. Layfield’s response denies them all.

Jones and Layfield have been on administrative leave since May. Both are still employed by the district, according to spokesman David Maull.

Delaware State Police were investigating the incident, but according to spokesperson India Sturgis, the investigation was completed last month and turned over to the Department of Justice, where any decision on whether to file charges will be made.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Sussex Central principal files response to student's lawsuit