Sussex judge issues life sentences to men who killed Army soldier, dumped body in woods

NEWTON — A Sussex County judge handed down a life sentence Friday to two men found guilty of murdering U.S. Army corporal Hayden Harris and dumping the 20-year-old's body in the woods of Byram Township in 2020.

Jamaal Mellish, a fellow soldier of Harris' at Fort Drum in upstate New York, also received 30-year terms for carjacking and kidnapping, 10 years for unlawful possession of a weapon and five years for hindering apprehension, all to be served concurrently. Under New Jersey's No Early Release Act, he must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Hannan Aiken, an accomplice of Mellish's also convicted in the murder, received the same sentence from state Superior Court Judge Michael Gaus.

Harris, a Tennessee native stationed at Fort Drum, was found dead a week before Christmas Day in 2020 near a cul-de-sac in the northwestern New Jersey town. Prosecutors said his death followed a car swap gone sour between the two soldiers.

U.S. Army Fort Drum & 10th Mountain Division took to Facebook seeking the public's assistance with tracking down missing solider, Hayden Harris. Harris' body was found Saturday afternoon in a wooded area in Byram Township.

Mellish and Aiken were convicted on 11 counts, including murder, kidnapping, carjacking and unlawful possession of a weapon, following a five-week trial that concluded June 28. The trial featured more than 350 pieces of evidence and 22 witnesses called to the stand, according to the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors said Mellish and Aiken fatally shot Harris on a Byram cul-de-sac early on the morning of Dec. 18, 2020, after kidnapping him near the Army base in northern New York. Prosecutors said Harris met with Mellish believing he would get back a Mustang he had previously traded, when Mellish had actually sold the vehicle months earlier.

Cell phone data showed Mellish and Aiken were on Ross Road in Byram, where Harris' body was found, shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 18 after driving from the Fort Drum area the night before. Mellish was 23 at the time of the killing, and Aiken was 16.

Kyle Morel is a local reporter covering Morris and Sussex counties.

Email: kmorel@njherald.com; Twitter: @KMorelNJH

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Hayden Harris case: Life sentences for Fort Drum soldier killers