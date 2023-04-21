Sussex man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Wayne crash looks to have plea overturned

A Sussex County man who smashed into a Wayne gas station in 2019, killing a 17-year-old boy, the boy's father and the gas station attendant is looking to have his plea appealed.

In March 2022, Jason Vanderee was sentenced to 30 years in prison for three counts of aggravated manslaughter after he got high and veered into the Route 23 Delta gas station in Wayne. He pleaded guilty in November 2021 after initially rejecting a 30-year plea offer in July 2019.

The crash killed 50-year-old Jon Warbeck of Fair Lawn, his 17-old-son Luke, and attendant Lovedeep Fatra, 22, of Pequannock. The Warbecks had stopped for gas at about 9 a.m. when Vanderee's SUV flew off the highway and into the station, shearing the roof off the father's Chevrolet Camaro before landing at an adjacent car dealership.

The Office of the Public Defender filed the appeal on behalf of Vanderee.

Passaic County Superior Court Judge Marilyn Clark gave Vanderee three separate consecutive sentences of 10 years for each person that was killed. In a brief, Public Defender Taylor Napolitano argued that, while three people were killed, it was a single incident and not three separate incidents.

The brief also stated that the court ignored the fact that Vanderee would already be serving a lengthy sentence and paying fines and fees regardless of whether the sentences run concurrently or consecutively.

'Egregious criminal conduct'

Attorney John Bruno with his client Jason Vanderee as Vanderee addresses family of the victims at his sentencing in the Passaic County Courthouse in Paterson, NJ on March 3, 2022.

In response, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin argued that Clark was proper in imposing consecutive sentences for Vanderee.

"This court should affirm the lawful and just sentence imposed for the defendant's egregious criminal conduct, which resulted in not only the death of three victims but also injuries to additional victims," the Platkin's response said.

He said Clark followed the sentencing guidelines and the aggravating factors presented by the prosecution were supported by the evidence and "the sentence is hardly shocking" given that Vanderee killed three people.

Story continues

The public defender's brief argued that the police didn't have a warrant when they searched Vanderee's clothing while he was in the hospital following the crash and that the court did not take his years of addiction and three years of sobriety into account as a major mitigating factor.

Trial: Did driver in fatal Route 23 crash suffer 'involuntary intoxication'? Legal experts are skeptical

Vanderee had multiple periods of rehabilitation and relapse over the years that were outlined by Clark during the sentencing. Vanderee left rehab just a week before the crash. In an earlier incident in 2016, he had to be revived with Narcan after he overdosed while driving and crashed, not injuring anyone.

Maintained sobriety three years

The sentencing of Jason Vanderee where he was given consecutive sentences for manslaughter after he crashed his car into a gas station in Wayne in 2019.

Napolitano argued that Vanderee is entitled to be resentenced because the court ignored the fact that he maintained sobriety for three years prior to his sentencing.

She said the behavioral director and the psychiatrist at the Passaic County Jail said Vanderee had "worked hard," and was taking responsibility for his addiction and what his actions caused.

"They remarked 'he has developed coping skills that no longer rely on substance dependence,'" Napolitano wrote in her brief.

Napolitano argued that the court "failed to appreciate the science of addiction by using Vanderee's longtime battle with substance abuse as an aggravating rather than mitigating factor."

Platkin disagreed that Clark didn't take Vanderee's sobriety efforts into account. He said despite those efforts, Clark found the aggravating factors far outweighed the mitigating ones. Clark said it isn't known if Vanderee would maintain sobriety and there was a substantial risk he wouldn't be able to.

In pre-trial motions, Vanderee's defense attorney attempted to have the drug evidence found in his clothing suppressed but the court ruled the search of his clothing was justified as an inventory search and wasn't subject to a search warrant.

Heroin bags in pockets

A makeshift memorial of flowers was laid on the ground at the Delta gas station on Route 23 north in Wayne on the day after a fatal car crash there last February.

Police found nine unused suspected heroin bags and seven used bags from his pockets, as well as a glass pipe used to smoke crack cocaine. Platkin's brief said the substance in the bags tested positive for heroin, fentanyl, phenethyl-4-anilino-N-phenethylpiperidine and methamphetamine and the pipe tested positive for a trace amount of cocaine.

Napolitano wrote that because Vanderee was "separated from his clothing and incapacitated, the search was not incident to his arrest."

"Nor is the search justified under the inventory-search exception and inevitable discovery doctrine because the state failed to argue that the search followed the appropriate procedures, let alone any procedure," Napolitano wrote.

Platkin disagreed, stating that the police had probable cause to arrest Vanderee prior to searching his clothes based on the crash, a needle found in the car and how he was revived with naloxone.

Did not remember the crash

During his plea hearing in November 2021, Vanderee admitted to a Passaic County judge that he bought the drugs in Paterson that morning and he told his attorney that he did not remember the crash or how much heroin he took.

During his sentencing he addressed the families of the people he killed, choking up and apologizing to them and saying he took full responsibility for his actions. After he was revived with Narcan following the crash and found out what had happened, he said, he asked why they saved him.

"I can only imagine what you feel, what my family feels," he said. "If I could, I would give my life a thousand times over to give them back."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Vernon NJ man seeks to have sentence overturned in Wayne crash