Sussex Poplar Front: Hundreds join tree protest festival

About 300 people have joined in a protest to save a tree in Sussex.

The Shoreham Poplar Front staged a procession through the town to the tree - which now has a treehouse - followed by an arts fundraising festival with local musicians and poets.

Broadcaster Chris Packham previously spoke out in support of the poplar.

Developer, Hyde, said the tree had to be felled to provide affordable housing, adding that Adur District Council had given its approval.

Darcy Harrison, from the protest group - named after the Tooting Popular Front from the 1970s sitcom Citizen Smith - said the tree was being removed unnecessarily, adding: "There really isn't any need to remove this tree."

He said: "We think it would be child's play for the developers to make a small alteration to the design without any loss of housing."

Mr Harrison said 1,100 local residents had joined the protest group, a petition had been signed by more than 3,000 people, and over 100 people were involved in a 24/7 tree "protection vigil".

Andy Hunt, lead development manager at Hyde Group, said: "I understand the depth of feeling about the tree being felled and we've looked carefully at options to retain it, but unfortunately it wasn't possible and would mean the loss of at least 12 social rented homes on the new development. That would mean up to 25 people who are desperate for somewhere to live, remaining on the council waiting list."

He said Hyde cared "passionately" about the environment, and would be planting up to 15 trees along the boundaries of the site.