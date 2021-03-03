Sussex society: The key figures at the centre of the Meghan bullying claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph reporters
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clockwise from top left: Simon Case, Amy Pickerill, Katrina McKeever, Christian Jones, Jason Knauf, Sara Latham&#xa0;
Clockwise from top left: Simon Case, Amy Pickerill, Katrina McKeever, Christian Jones, Jason Knauf, Sara Latham

Buckingham Palace is to investigate claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied members of her staff.

These are the key figures at the centre of the allegations.

Simon Case

Briefly director of strategy at GCHQ before going on to work for the Duke of Cambridge as his private secretary (pictured below).

He then returned to government, first as permanent secretary in Downing Street to Boris Johnson and then more recently as Cabinet Secretary.

Simon Case
Simon Case

Melissa Touabti

Personal assistant to the Duchess of Sussex for six months before moving to work as a nanny for billionaire Richard Livingstone.

The 39-year-old, a French national, had previously worked for X Factor judges Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field.

Sara Latham

Former head of communications for the Sussexes who previously worked for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama (pictured below).

Hired when the Sussexes divided their household from that of the Cambridges. She now advises the Queen's private office on special projects.

Sara Latham - GETTY IMAGES
Sara Latham - GETTY IMAGES

Katrina McKeever

Former Kensington Palace deputy communications secretary (pictured below). Had a key liaison role with the Duchess of Sussex's family, including her father Thomas Markle.

In Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand say McKeever "left on a good note with the Sussexes".

Reports of Meghan shouting at one of the Duchess of Cambridge's team allegedly referred to Ms McKeever, who left in 2018.

Read more: Timing of bullying allegations could not be worse for Brand Harry and Meghan

Katrina McKeever - GOFF PHOTOS
Katrina McKeever - GOFF PHOTOS

Amy Pickerill

Worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland before joining the Royal family as a senior communications officer for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex. She became the Duchess of Sussex's assistant.

When she left the position, a Kensington Palace source said Ms Pickerill would stay in touch with the Duchess of Sussex and be on hand for any advice needed in the future.

Amy Pickerill - GETTY IMAGES
Amy Pickerill - GETTY IMAGES

Samantha Cohen

The Queen's former private secretary and a long-serving royal adviser (pictured below).

Ms Cohen served as private secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before leaving the royal household to work for the charity Cool Earth, joining as co-chairman of the board of trustees.

She was present at the Duchess of Sussex's first official event alone with the Queen.

Samantha Cohen - ALPHA PRESS
Samantha Cohen - ALPHA PRESS

Jason Knauf

Former communications secretary to both the Sussexes and the Cambridges (pictured below).

Mr Knauf advised Meghan as she wrote the letter to her father that was at the heart of her privacy action against the Mail on Sunday.

Now chief executive of the Royal Foundation.

Jason Knauf - PA
Jason Knauf - PA

Christian Jones

Former communications secretary to the Cambridges (pictured below).

Previously chief press officer at the Treasury under George Osborne and Philip Hammond.

Working as the Duke's private secretary but set to join private equity group Bridgepoint as a partner.

Christian Jones - MARK STEWART
Christian Jones - MARK STEWART

Female Police Protection Officer

Former head of protection for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who was tasked with overseeing the huge police operation to protect the newly-weds in Australia.

She was pictured ushering the Duchess out of a busy market in Fiji in Oct 2018.

Recommended Stories

  • Buckingham Palace to investigate claim Meghan bullied royal staff - 'We are very concerned'

    The palace responded to a claim that a staff member raised concerns about Meghan's treatment of employees.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's 2018 tour was 'stressful' for staff and left one aide visibly upset

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s autumn 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga was “stressful” for staff, with at least one aide visibly upset after a discussion with the Duchess. One engagement in particular has long been shrouded in mystery, with no credible explanation given as to why the Duchess was abruptly whisked from a market in Fiji’s capital Suva, cutting short the visit. At the time, even palace aides appeared confused about what had happened, with a succession of contradictory briefings. The engagement was organised to allow Meghan to learn more about a UN Women's project called Markets for Change, which promotes women's empowerment in marketplaces throughout the Pacific. Sources have now claimed that the Duchess was upset when she saw branding for UN Women, an organisation she had worked with before. Meghan had allegedly said she would only go to the market if there was no branding for the organisation, a source told the Times, although the reason behind it is unknown.

  • Why Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview Is Causing Controversy in the UK

    ET is breaking down the latest news surrounding Prince Harry and Megan Markle ahead of their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh undergoes successful procedure for pre-existing heart condition

    The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone surgery for a pre-existing heart condition and will remain in hospital for several more days, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was transferred from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, a leading cardiac unit, on Monday. The palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.” The Duke was admitted to the King Edward VII in central London on February 16 for "rest and observation" after feeling unwell. It was not an emergency admission and he walked in unaided, with aides revealing they expected him to be released within days and that doctors were simply acting with “an abundance of caution.” But the palace later revealed he was being treated for an infection and would remain in hospital for several more days than expected. The Duke, who in 2011 received treatment for a blocked coronary artery, was subsequently transferred to St Bartholomew’s by ambulance, pictured below.

  • It is hard to overstate just how unusual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media war with Buckingham Palace is

    A series of extraordinary confrontations have seen the Queen's household accused of a smear capaign and Markle accused of bullying.

  • Woman Tells Mom She Wishes She Would Stop Drinking And Be The Fun, Loving Mom And Grandma She Once Was

    JoLynn says that she has a problem with alcohol, admitting that she sometimes drinks up to six 24-ounce beers in a day. She’s landed in jail and has lost relationships due to her excessive drinking. One of the relationships that has become estranged is that with her adult daughter. Hear her daughter’s message to her in the video above. How does JoLynn react? Does she want to have a relationship with her daughter and grandchildren? JoLynn and her husband, Keith, say they’ve come to Dr. Phil to get JoLynn help, after a recent arrest where she claims police “abused” her while in custody. On Thursday’s episode, an Alameda County Sheriff’s Department representative explains why he claims JoLynn’s injuries were “self-inflicted.” Is JoLynn ready to change? Watch more on Thursday's episode, "Exclusive Police Footage Revealed: What Really Happened to JoLynn?" And check local listings to see where you can tune in to Dr. Phil. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have family drama that needs Dr. Phil’s help? WATCH: Sergeant Says Images Of Woman’s Bruised Face After Jail Stay Are ‘Misleading’

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to be notified if formal bullying allegations are made

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to be notified if formal allegations of bullying are made against them by Buckingham Palace, it is understood. The couple have not been contacted about the investigation into claims that their staff were bullied and left “broken”, “terrified” and “shaking” with fear. The unprecedented inquiry will be headed by a human resources manager from the Royal Household, who will invite Sussex employees past and present to be interviewed about their experiences in a bid to improve policies and ensure “lessons have been learned". A palace aide has indicated that the Duke and Duchess would not be involved, or even informed, about the process, which is carefully billed as an internal “review” for staff rather than a formal investigation. This is despite the fact that the allegations relate directly to the couple’s behaviour towards their staff, which prompted a formal complaint sent to human resources in October 2018 that was not pursued. A source close to the Sussexes said the couple had not been informed of the investigation by Buckingham Palace and had no idea about its scope. Asked if they would want to be involved, or to have the right of reply, the source said: “If it was an investigation into them, of some description, there would have to be a formal process where we would have to be involved. “A formal HR investigation involves formal accusations. If this was a formal office setting, we would have already been fired or have already quit, depending on your point of view.”

  • Jimmy Fallon is selling his whimsical New York City home for $15 million

    'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon is asking $15 million for his New York penthouse, a quirky space that combines four units across three stories.

  • First Lady Jill Biden’s Team Just Says No to Talking About Clothes

    First ladies have approached fashion with varying levels of interest.

  • Meghan Markle was just spotted wearing her go-to $69 sunglasses - and they're still in stock

    Jump on the royal "bandwagon."

  • Mike Richards Set to Wrap Up Jeopardy! Guest Hosting Stint — How Does He Stack Up Against Ken Jennings? (Poll)

    With Mike Richards‘ two-week stint as Jeopardy! guest host concluding on Friday, we’re offering up fans of the iconic game show something of a Sophie’s Choice: Who would you rather see behind the lectern full-time, Richards or inaugural interim emcee Ken Jennings? Since his run began on Feb. 22, Richards — who doubles as Jeopardy!‘s exec […]

  • Meghan Markle's Reps Shut Down Bullying Claims as a "Defamatory Portrayal" of the Duchess

    "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character," a spokesperson said.

  • Meghan Markle Responds To Report That She Bullied Royal Aides

    The Times of London laid out allegations by unnamed employees that the Duchess of Sussex had "bullied" and "humiliated" staff.

  • Baftas 2021 to go ahead without a live audience

    The show has been pushed back from February to April.

  • A Texas city booked vaccine appointments for its seniors by using the Meals on Wheels database

    Meals on Wheels already had a database of homebound seniors and pre-planned routes, which city officials used to reach out directly to the residents.

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Georgia governor says he would ‘absolutely’ back Trump as 2024 nominee despite former president’s calls for his resignation

    Brian Kemp says ‘the president deserves a lot of credit and he’s not going away’

  • 16 Best Poufs, Ottomans, and Footstools for Your Every Need

    Footrest, coffee table, laptop stand, bar cart—these tiny but mighty multipurpose pieces get it all doneOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • How Rishi Sunak's Budget will affect household finances in the UK

    The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed his budget for the coming year on Wednesday. Here's the main measures and what they mean for people in the UK.