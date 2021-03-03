Sussex society: The key figures at the centre of the Meghan bullying claims

Clockwise from top left: Simon Case, Amy Pickerill, Katrina McKeever, Christian Jones, Jason Knauf, Sara Latham

Buckingham Palace is to investigate claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied members of her staff.

These are the key figures at the centre of the allegations.

Simon Case

Briefly director of strategy at GCHQ before going on to work for the Duke of Cambridge as his private secretary (pictured below).

He then returned to government, first as permanent secretary in Downing Street to Boris Johnson and then more recently as Cabinet Secretary.

Simon Case

Melissa Touabti

Personal assistant to the Duchess of Sussex for six months before moving to work as a nanny for billionaire Richard Livingstone.

The 39-year-old, a French national, had previously worked for X Factor judges Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field.

Sara Latham

Former head of communications for the Sussexes who previously worked for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama (pictured below).

Hired when the Sussexes divided their household from that of the Cambridges. She now advises the Queen's private office on special projects.

Sara Latham - GETTY IMAGES

Katrina McKeever

Former Kensington Palace deputy communications secretary (pictured below). Had a key liaison role with the Duchess of Sussex's family, including her father Thomas Markle.

In Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand say McKeever "left on a good note with the Sussexes".

Reports of Meghan shouting at one of the Duchess of Cambridge's team allegedly referred to Ms McKeever, who left in 2018.

Katrina McKeever - GOFF PHOTOS

Amy Pickerill

Worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland before joining the Royal family as a senior communications officer for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex. She became the Duchess of Sussex's assistant.

When she left the position, a Kensington Palace source said Ms Pickerill would stay in touch with the Duchess of Sussex and be on hand for any advice needed in the future.

Amy Pickerill - GETTY IMAGES

Samantha Cohen

The Queen's former private secretary and a long-serving royal adviser (pictured below).

Ms Cohen served as private secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before leaving the royal household to work for the charity Cool Earth, joining as co-chairman of the board of trustees.

She was present at the Duchess of Sussex's first official event alone with the Queen.

Samantha Cohen - ALPHA PRESS

Jason Knauf

Former communications secretary to both the Sussexes and the Cambridges (pictured below).

Mr Knauf advised Meghan as she wrote the letter to her father that was at the heart of her privacy action against the Mail on Sunday.

Now chief executive of the Royal Foundation.

Jason Knauf - PA

Christian Jones

Former communications secretary to the Cambridges (pictured below).

Previously chief press officer at the Treasury under George Osborne and Philip Hammond.

Working as the Duke's private secretary but set to join private equity group Bridgepoint as a partner.

Christian Jones - MARK STEWART

Smart Works

Patronage of the Duchess of Sussex. The UK charity provides high-quality interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women in need.

The Duchess launched a workwear collection with retailers, which matched each purchase with a donation to the charity.

Female Police Protection Officer

Former head of protection for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who was tasked with overseeing the huge police operation to protect the newly-weds in Australia.

She was pictured ushering the Duchess out of a busy market in Fiji in Oct 2018.