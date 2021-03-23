Sussexes' aide says all white people are 'rife with internalised racism'

Victoria Ward
·2 min read
Genevieve Roth with husband Jordan - Instagram
Genevieve Roth with husband Jordan - Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new strategist has claimed all white people are “rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias.”

Genevieve Roth said she realised she was “racist” after marrying her black husband.

“Race is an issue in our marriage because as a white woman of privilege, I have racist tendencies written in at a cellular level,” she said.

The comment echoes an observation made by Prince Harry, who said his own upbringing and education meant he had been ignorant about the widespread nature of racism until he met his wife.

Genevieve Roth founded Invisible Hand, a “female-led, diverse team" based in New York that is now advising the couple’s Archewell Foundation.

She has written about how it was only when she married her husband, Jordan, that she realised the world treats her differently to him.

“As a white American woman, I have too often made the mistake of considering racial injustice as something happening to black people that I needed to empathise with and fight for, instead of understanding it as something that I myself was creating and responsible for,” she told Australian social enterprise Primer.

Alaskan-born Ms Roth wrote in Good Housekeeping last year: “It does not matter how many marches I have planned or how many progressive candidates I have campaigned for or how many times I have chanted Black Lives Matter in the streets: I am rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias.

“And to all of the non-black folks reading this, we need to get clear on something: So are you.”

Similarly, Prince Harry told GQ magazine last year: “Unconscious bias… having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed.”

“Sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it (existed), especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.”

He said it would take “every single one of us” to instigate change.

Archewell’s partnership with Ms Roth, a former magazine journalist who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, was announced this week as the foundation revealed a number of staff changes.

Catherine St Laurent, the Sussexes’ chief of staff and executive director of Archewell, has “transitioned to an advisory role” 11 months after starting the job.

She has been replaced by James Holt, the couple’s UK spokesman, while Ben Browning, the Oscar-nominated producer, will be the foundation’s head of content.

Recommended Stories

  • Family of Woman Fatally Shot in Compton Demands Hate Crime Investigation

    The family of a 28-year-old woman killed in a fatal shooting in Compton, California, is asking the police to look at the incident as a potential hate crime. What happened: Sia Marie Xiong, 28, was shot before 6 a.m. on March 20 on East Kay Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, according to KTLA. Officers discovered the woman with one gunshot wound to her lower torso.

  • ‘I Respect Her Wishes’: Tamika Mallory Responds to Samaria Rice’s Comments, Earns Public Support From Breonna Taylor’s Mother

    Some clarity is emerging on the issues Samaria Rice recently raised regarding her discomfort with the more visible activists in the movement to end the deadly police violence against Black people in America.

  • Columbia University’s Ultra-Woke Idea: Segregated Graduation Ceremonies

    Last week, Columbia University, where I am currently a junior, made national headlines over commencement ceremonies demarcated by race, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status. Such multicultural ceremonies have a history at many schools, but Columbia’s was apparently the one to receive nationwide media attention. Though discussion and discourse are always important, most of the resulting social-media frenzy focused on the wrong ideas. It is not about getting into the weeds and arguing over which historically marginalized group deserves to be recognized or whether these ceremonies are optional. The very creation and existence of such events is fundamentally problematic right out of the gate. To segregate students by race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status is inherently harmful to the fabric of college communities and harms the social progress these events ostensibly intend to achieve. The embrace of resegregation in this scenario to combat “inequality” centers on one uncontrollable characteristic of an individual and reduces a person’s identity to superficial stereotypes, neglecting his or her nuanced existence. It also bears more than a passing, uncomfortable resemblance to the racism of decades past. People are multifaceted with their own experiences, talents, interests, and strengths. Failure to recognize that is not only ignorant, but also dehumanizing. A common rejoinder to criticisms of these ceremonies is that those who want to end them do not care about the achievements of the students the ceremonies celebrate. This is not only untrue, but also condescendingly assumes that Black, Asian, “Latinx,” First-Generation/Low-Income, “Lavender” (LGBTQIA+), and Native-American students can only have their accomplishments celebrated through the uplifting of an institution that cannot see past their mere identities. It also assumes that America is so racially bankrupt that those in these groups must depend on an institution to be recognized as human. In this way, the university’s focus on identity reinforces campus division, as students depend more on institutional labeling to define who they are. The result is the undermining of campus unity to an almost irreparable point. Columbia likely started these ceremonies in good faith. But the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Diversity and multiculturalism can be worthwhile aims. However, they cannot be the sole focus of all university affairs. Yet that is increasingly exactly the case, so much so that it is sometimes difficult to identify what else one might learn at these expensive elite institutions. The imposition of diversity as the reigning prerequisite to any action has soiled good intent, and now facilitates the weaponization of multiculturalism to conduct witch hunts on conservatives, quash free speech, and command political correctness in the classroom. As a result, identity politics now runs rampant, such that no objective debate can occur because of overwhelming affectual censorship. Objectivity is outlawed, and everyone is made to believe he must have an emotional investment in a discussion. Everything is now personal to those in any conversation. Besides collapsing discourse in the classroom, the balkanization of historically underprivileged groups is also a complete disaster for campus culture. The purpose of a liberal-arts education is to become assimilated into a student body of all races, backgrounds, creeds, and ideologies. A school that encourages students to choose one characteristic to define themselves establishes tribalism, but also undersells student potential in other areas. This fragmentation polarizes the student body. To the extent it has occurred at Columbia, it is often merely shrugged off as “the culture of New York City.” But that is hardly an excuse. Woke cliques have worsened campus culture, even if nobody, particularly the school administration, wants to admit it. Columbia could be engaging in the hard work of facilitating the meaningful growth of a community. Instead, the school cuts corners, propping up a grand façade marketed toward prospective students. It’s a façade that glosses over the fact that our community is now merely an unorganized conglomeration of factions loosely held together by a woke elitism that steamrolls anything and everything in the name of “multiculturalism.” Academia no longer cares about students finding the common humanity in each other. No longer are we supposed to see past race, for we are instructed to entrench ourselves further in it. To make matters worse, schools can’t actually be bothered to solve racism. These ceremonies only exist so that colleges can give off the perception that they champion progress for the sake of their savior complexes. If universities genuinely cared about structural racism, multiculturalism would not be revered in the toxic manner it is today. Universities would not embrace tokenism as they desperately seek to fill their incoming classes with the most uniquely underprivileged students to parade around as faulty proof of their woke bona fides. Universities would instead work to deconstruct the alarming institutional racism levied against Asian Americans in the admissions process. In reality, the reputation of the school is more important than the fight against racism. This is exactly why Columbia, instead of directly defending their multicultural ceremonies, simply used obfuscation tactics and changed the name of the events to “celebrations” once it was clear that criticism of the events outweighed praise. To institutions such as Columbia, all convictions are flexible if the school’s name is on the line. Racism is a great cause to fight against when it’s convenient. Columbia’s voluntarily segregated graduation ceremonies are not pragmatic steps to solve discrimination and real-world disparities. They are nothing more than smoke and mirrors to attempt to “one-up” other schools in their quest for wokeness. If schools actually solved racism, how would the diversity–industrial complex survive? How would our universities prove that they’re better than the one down the street? By truly looking for ways to innovate learning, improve their graduation rates, or develop niche academic specialties? Perish the thought. Instead, a woke arms race is stirring across the academy, and whichever institution proves it can win the “Oppression Olympics” comes out on top. It is with a heart of gratitude and love for Columbia University that I express my grievances. No institution is beyond reproach, including the most prestigious this country has to offer. Diversity is important, but respectable civil discourse must be restored. They are not mutually exclusive. Criticism over graduation events cannot simply be dismissed with staple calls of “racism,” “sexism,” or whatever laundry list “-ism” is convenient to hurl on a given day. Students and faculty of all ideologies must reflect on their tolerance toward opposing ideas and how they approach conversations with others. To those who have become so overwhelmingly afraid to share their ideas out of fear of “cancellation,” humiliation, or underappreciation, it is time to gather your own courage and galvanize the spirits of others, for you are not alone. We must all do our part to rehabilitate the integrity of academic freedom. Without it, academia’s powerful influence in molding some of the best and brightest American minds will fall to an advancing illiberal hegemony that will continue to blow until the flame of academic freedom dies. Then, graduation ceremonies will be the least of our problems.

  • Teen Vogue staffer who supported McCammond exit tweeted ‘N’ word in the past

    One of the staffers who supported former Axios reporter Alexi McCammond’s ousting at Teen Vogue is now under fire for using a racial slur in her own tweets, reported The Daily Mail. Christina Davitt, the senior social media manager at the Condé Nast publication tweeted the “N” word twice in 2009, directing the tweets at what looks to be a white friend.

  • Judge detains alleged Capitol rioter who sported Hitler mustache to job at Navy facility

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli is the latest of the 300-plus people charged with breaching the Capitol to face pretrial detention.

  • Bring Back the Slap

    I’m getting a bit bored of #MeToo, and it seems I’m not the only one. In a piece entitled, “Why Cuomo’s #MeToo Moment Hasn’t Brought Him Down,” the New York Times notes that most New York voters are indifferent to the matter, or, at least, don’t think he should resign over it. I believe I know why. After reading through the various (credible) accounts alleging that Governor Cuomo pawed at and sleazed on often-much-younger women, making them feel uncomfortable and disrespected, I would like to make an observation: that there is a difference between a pig and a predator (and also, a difference between a regular pig and pig who is also a bully). A regular pig can often be dealt with by using a healthy dose of womanly assertiveness and gumption, to be administered with swift and immediate effect. Both the pig and the predator require apprehending, naturally, but to stun a piggish man, one normally need only splash him in the face with a cold drink. Or, should such a beverage not be readily available, a hearty slap will suffice. (Though it’s important to keep in mind that this is mostly a symbolic gesture and that, with a first offense, you need not bust his lip.) The predator, meanwhile, requires an intervention of an altogether more drastic nature. Pepper spray. Frying pan. Elegant silver pistol. Whatever happens to be handiest. In any case, the point is that proportionality is the better part of valor. And as for discretion — well, that is a woman’s art! It is worth noting that we are, all of us, regardless of sex, humiliated in various ways throughout the course of our lives, and while this can often be unpleasant at the time, it can also serve as a useful and educational experience. Relations between the sexes are no different, and many misbehaving men do actually respond to being humiliated with immediate desistance and/or an apology. So, if you tell him to get the hell off, you may actually be doing both of you favor. You have set the boundaries. He has been warned. There is a chance for you both to leave it at that and move on. Some men are not so open to feedback, of course. Some men are bullies (just as some women are bullies), whose response to a wounded ego is a torrent of viciousness and an attempt to abuse his position of power. If that’s the case, then yes, go right ahead to the New York Times or call up your lawyer. But don’t make it about “your truth,” for goodness’ sake! Make it about the truth. (And the truth about the injustice, the abuse of power after you told him “no”; not about the initial episode, which might not have been a huge deal if he’d just said sorry or, at the least, not attempted to punish you for standing up for yourself.) An even rarer breed of man is the covert rapist. But again, he is out there. And, again, if you happen to have the misfortune of meeting him, then, by all means — Annie, get your gun. To return to the subject of Cuomo, that boorish, bumbling buffoon. I would like to propose that, based on the evidence thus far, Cuomo falls clearly in the pig category. According to polling, it would seem many New Yorkers agree. Mr. Cuomo is a man of limited attractiveness, foolish enough to presume that most women he meets fancy him dreadfully. He has in part been led to believe, by the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, that there are countless “Cuomosexuals” out there, dying for a slice of him. Was he a bully pig or a regular pig? I’m not sure, in part because I’m not sure that any of these women told him, in real time, that what he was doing made them feel uncomfortable. I am curious as to why they did not. If the explanation is, “Oh, but he was the governor! They were scared!” I cannot help but think, scared of what, exactly? The year is 2021, not 1951. No man can expect to get away with that sort of behavior in the long run. Even if you have to go through the almighty hassle of getting fired, with support — and you’d certainly have mine — you would emerge, if not victorious, then at the very least heroic in the eyes of many. As one gutsy female friend recently said on the subject, “Some things are more important than keeping a job.” The same friend tweeted: “Ladies, you don’t need to ruin his life and think of yourself as a victim for the rest of yours. Slapping him is both more satisfying and more effective.” Amen to that! So, if any woman out there has been fired or knows some other woman who was sacked or otherwise punished simply for stunning a pig in the manner I suggest, then please do not hesitate to write to me. I would be glad to report it — not your truth, not his truth, but the truth of the matter — and to help you in your refreshingly bold pursuit of justice. Generally, ladies, I advise that you keep with you at all times, in reserve, a water-spritz canister and one of pepper spray. One for the pig, the other for the predator. Just do be careful not to mix them up.

  • Ronaldo and Serie A games moving from ESPN to CBS in US

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s games with Juventus are moving from ESPN to CBS in the United States starting next season. The Italian league on Tuesday approved a contract with CBS for Serie A and Italian Cup rights worth about 64 million euros ($75 million) per year for the next three seasons. Ronaldo has one more season remaining on his contract with Juventus.

  • Report: California wildfire sparked when tree hit power line

    A Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed more than 200 buildings last year was sparked when tree branches came into contact with Pacific Gas & Electric power lines, officials said Monday. Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection seized equipment belonging to PG&E in the weeks after the Zogg Fire tore through rural communities in Shasta and Tehama counties last September and October. “After a meticulous and thorough investigation, Cal Fire has determined that the Zogg Fire was caused by a pine tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric located north of the community of Igo," the agency said in a short news release.

  • Shooting victim's husband says police detained him for hours

    A man who survived the shooting that killed his wife at an Atlanta-area massage business last week said police detained him in handcuffs for four hours after the attack. Mario Gonzalez said he was held in a patrol car outside the spa. The revelation, in an interview with Mundo Hispanico, a Spanish-language news website, follows other criticism of Cherokee County officials investigating the March 16 attack, which killed four people.

  • Woman beaten, dragged during brazen SF robbery after church

    She was walking home from church on Sunday when the suspects attacked from behind and grabbed her purse. When she refused to let go, they punched her several times in the face and she was ultimately dragged by the suspects' getaway car.

  • Israeli election seen as referendum on divisive Netanyahu

    Over the years, Netanyahu has developed a reputation as a political magician and master manipulator capable of surviving any crisis. With witnesses set to take the stand against him next month, Netanyahu is hoping for another miracle that could deliver a friendlier parliament willing to grant him immunity or freeze his trial. Opinion polls forecast an extremely tight race, raising the possibility of continued deadlock and even an unprecedented fifth consecutive election.

  • Asian Mom Punched in Front of Child on Way to Anti-Asian Violence Protest in NYC

    A man who punched an Asian woman headed to a protest against anti-Asian violence in New York City has been arrested. The incident occurred while the woman was walking with her daughter near 51 Astor Place in Lower Manhattan at 11:37 a.m. on Sunday. WANTED for HATE CRIME ASSAULT : On Sunday March 21, 2021 @ 11:37 A.M. in the vicinity of 51 Astor Pl. @nypd9pct during an Anti-Asian Violence Protest , a protester carrying anti violence sign was approached by a male suspect and assaulted .

  • Sarah Ferguson shares throwback photos to mark Princess Eugenie's first birthday as a mum

    Eugenie turned 31 on Tuesday.

  • Dogecoin (DOGE): What It Is, What It’s Worth and Should You Be Investing?

    If you're bored with index funds and you're ready to roll the dice on one of those sexy and mysterious new alternative investments, you have plenty of options. One of those options involves a Japanese...

  • Here's what's driving Colorado's massive budget surplus

    Data: Colorado Legislative Council. Chart: John Frank/AxiosA year ago, Colorado cut more than $3 billion from the state budget. Now, the state is showing a massive surplus that combined with the federal stimulus gives state leaders the ability to spend or save $9 billion.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis and lawmakers announced a statewide tour to help inform how the money is spent."How we choose to invest in the Colorado part of that will really help determine how rapid and successful our recovery is," Polis said.What's happening: Several factors are at play in the reversal of fortunes:The three federal stimulus bills — the CARES Act, H.R. 133 and the American Rescue Plan Act — injected a combined $66 billion into the state's economy.That's 17.5% of the state's pre-COVID gross domestic product.President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill is projected to inject $27 billion alone.That includes direct aid to residents totaling $6.7 billion for stimulus checks and $2.6 billion for unemployment.The American Rescue Plan includes $3.9 billion for the state legislature to spend with remarkably broad discretion, analysts told lawmakers Friday.That equates to 30% of the state's annual discretionary spending.Plus: In addition to the federal stimulus dollars, the state's financial picture is greatly improving. The state's general fund — the discretionary spending account — is showing an additional $5.3 billion for lawmakers to allocate, legislative economists report.The big picture: Colorado's quick economic rebound is historic.In the previous two recessions, it took Colorado's budget four cycles to recover. This time, it's just one year.The bottom line: The federal infusion is boosting Colorado tax revenues so much that there's a strong possibility the state may need to issue refunds under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.The state is just $329 million away from hitting the TABOR revenue limit in the next fiscal year.Be smart: Colorado lawmakers plan to finalize the 2021-22 budget this week, but the latest federal stimulus will get apportioned in separate legislation later this session.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A quarter of Americans have recently witnessed someone blame Asian people for COVID-19

    As the U.S. reckons with longstanding discrimination of Asian Americans that has ticked up during the pandemic, a new poll suggests that scapegoating of Asians persists. The poll of 1,195 adults was conducted March 18 to March 19, days after the shooting deaths of eight people at three Atlanta-area spas, six of whom were women of Asian descent. Meanwhile, in a poll conducted toward the beginning of the pandemic in mid-April of 2020, the share of poll respondents saying they had witnessed this kind of blame was seven percentage points higher, at 32%.

  • Kate Middleton Channels Her Wedding Look in White Coat Dress for Westminster Abbey Visit

    Now a vaccination site, Kate married William there in 2011.

  • Liz Weston: Will you really run out of money in retirement?

    Many U.S. households retire without enough money to maintain their pre-retirement standard of living. Once retired, though, people often reduce their spending enough to make their money last, according to a recent study by David Blanchett , head of retirement research at Morningstar, and Warren Cormier, executive director of the Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association’s Retirement Research Center. “People are finding a way to make it work,” Blanchett says.

  • SC man linked to Capitol riot and Proud Boys will plead guilty in threat case

    Evidence seized at a Lexington County house includes a Capitol police shield, a map of the District of Columbia subway, eye protection, a tactical vest with hard plates, a police baton, a mag light, masks and gloves.

  • Neuer challenges Germany to throw down marker, Kroos drops out

    Captain Manuel Neuer wants Germany to prove themselves in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but their plans were dealt a blow Tuesday as Toni Kroos withdrew with injury.