Sussexes offer support to King and Princess of Wales amid health struggles

Prince Harry and Meghan have likely extended an olive branch to royal family after a tumultuous few years - Chris Jackson

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their best wishes to the King and the Princess of Wales, it has emerged.

‌Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly contacted both senior royals, as the Princess recovered from abdominal surgery and Charles prepared to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

‌The move will likely be considered an olive branch as the couple seek to build bridges after a tumultuous few years.

Senior royals have all but cut off contact following a series of damaging public revelations.

‌A source told The Mirror: “The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health.

‌“The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

‌It comes after Prince Harry, 39, appeared at a star-studded awards gala on Friday night, when he was honoured as a Living Legend of Aviation.

‌As he accepted the award, he appeared to ridicule host John Travolta by accusing him of “dining out” on the story of how he danced with his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales in 1985.

King Charles and other senior royals have reportedly cut contact since damaging revelations in Harry's book - CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS

‌He also described how flying had taught him “the power of discipline, the power of patience, and beyond that, the power of trusting your gut.”‌

Asked by Travolta about his first flight experience, he joked: “I think I was maybe seven or eight years old. Wessex Helicopter. I jumped into it, very excited, and then my father jumped in behind me at the controls and I was terrified.”

‌The King graduated from RAF College Cranwell in 1971, receiving his flying badge or “wings”.

‌During his training he became the first heir to the throne to take part in a parachute jump, completing a further seven at RAF Brize Norton.

‌Prince Harry gave Travolta a hug and clapped him on the shoulder as he accepted his Living Legend award.

‌“This is nice,” he said, smoothing down the ribbon of his medal. “Thanks very much, Captain John.

‌“I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House. As you’ve told everybody here, and continue to dine out on that probably every single night.

‌“But look at us now! It’s great. So if we’re not going to dance together, we’ll fly together.

‌“I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House and now look at us.”‌

Prince Harry, John Travolta, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at the Living Legends of Aviation event - Instagram

Keen pilot Travolta was said to have been the “driving force” behind the decision to grant the Duke the aviation award.

‌The Pulp Fiction star looked mesmerised as the royal described how he was ”proud to be recognised among such a dynamic and inspiring group of individuals.”

‌Harry went on: “For me, flying has been a transcendent experience.

‌“A close encounter with magic, an invitation to both protect freedom… and to feel free; and, funny enough, an opportunity to ground oneself, without actually being grounded.

‌“I find my flight training ,which was over the course of three years, to be one of life’s greatest lessons. In this lesson, it triggered a vast array of feelings!”

‌Paying tribute to the importance of his time in the military, he recalled a “trust in the aircraft,” “fellow comrades” and “above all else, trust in myself”.

‌He concluded: “This award recognises the achievements of individuals, it is important to remember that aviation only advances by celebrating each and every person. But we are only as good as the sum of our parts.”

‌After the ceremony, the Duke posed for a photograph with Jeff Bezos, his wife Lauren Sanchez and Travolta.

‌Sanchez, 54, herself a helicopter pilot, posted the black and white image on social media as she gushed: “Honoured to have been in the presence of aviation legends who have shaped the history and future of flight.”

‌Bezos was inducted into the organisation in 2019 after founding spacecraft company Blue Origin.

‌US producer and reality star Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, who posed for a selfie with Harry, said the dynamic between the Duke and Travolta was “very touching and very sweet because we all remember how gorgeous the dance was of John and Princess Diana.”

‌He added: “And now Princess Diana’s son is getting an award from John. It was the cutest, most touching moment and it’s a moment in history and I love it.”

