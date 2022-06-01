Sussmann trial was ‘jury nullification’: Jarrett
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett argues jury of Clinton campaign supporters and donors ignored the facts of the trial and acquitted Michael Sussmann for ‘partisan political reasons.’
Key allegations that tied then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia and led to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller originated with individuals linked to Hillary Clinton and her presidential campaign, with former officials now questioning why Mueller’s team of seasoned prosecutors didn't report those connections as part of their years-long probe, saying the absence of that information "calls into question their entire investigation."
The DOJ has asked a federal appeals court to overturn a ruling that lifted a mask mandate for public transportation including commercial airplanes.
Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett joined Good Morning Football to discuss his three-year extension.
With a majority of its justices on the brink of flushing women’s right to an abortion down the toilet over the objections of a majority of the country, the Supreme Court seems to have its priorities in order: Find out who leaked the draft opinion on abortion to the press. And, almost appropriately, it’s not too worried about potentially torpedoing the right to privacy of some young clerks in the process. CNN reported today that after about a month of trying to figure out who gave the draft opini
Independent congressional investigators said Fallon and Rutherford were uncooperative. The House Ethics Committee will make a final ruling.
In a hotel conference center outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Cleta Mitchell, one of the key figures in a failed scheme to overturn Donald Trump’s defeat, was leading a seminar on “election integrity.” “We are taking the lessons we learned in 2020 and we are going forward to make sure they never happen again,” Mitchell told the crowd of about 150 activists-in-training. She would be “putting you to work,” she told them. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In the days after
As several states pass laws that target the LGBTQ+ community, companies are are enacting policy, shifting culture to bolster LGBTQ inclusion
Supreme Court puts on hold a Texas law that authorizes the state to sue Facebook, Twitter over purported censorship of conservatives.
A financial disclosure form appears to provide the "smoking gun" of an ethics violation by Rep. Madison Cawthorn and might indicate criminal activity.
Despite shaky markets, a steady stream of investors continue writing big checks for blockchain infrastructure providers. InfStones, which aims to help clients build applications across a number of blockchain platforms, closed a $66 million round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and GGV Capital, the company announced on Wednesday. Other investors in the raise include INCE Capital, 10T Fund, SNZ Holding and A&T Capital.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted Tuesday that she was "wrong" last year in believing U.S. inflation would not pose a long-term problem.
Michael Sussman, a former lawyer for Hillary Clinton's campaign, on Tuesday was found not guilty to a single count of lying to the FBI
Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is planning a bill to crack down on the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, industry after a "proliferation" of bad deals that have often resulted in huge losses for investors, according to a report to be released Tuesday seen by Reuters. Warren's forthcoming "SPAC Accountability Act of 2022" would increase the legal liability for a range of parties involved in such deals, enhance investor disclosures and lock up for a longer period early investors which bankroll the deals. While Warren's bill may struggle to gain traction this year with lawmakers focused on the midterm elections, it's likely to increase pressure on the industry which is already facing proposed new curbs from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a $700 million weapons package expected to be unveiled on Wednesday. The United States is providing Ukraine with high mobility artillery rocket systems that can accurately hit targets as far away as 80 km (50 miles) after Ukraine gave "assurances" they will not use the missiles to strike inside Russia, senior administration officials said. In a New York Times op-ed published Tuesday, Biden said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will end through diplomacy but the United States must provide significant weapons and ammunition to give Ukraine the highest leverage at the negotiating table.
STORY: One eyewitness inside the stadium filmed the moment fans were on the pitch.The police used tear gas to disperse the crowd as the players went back to their respective dressing rooms after some supporters invaded the pitch and threw flares at the stands, French media reported.The tie ended in a 2-2 aggregate draw after the second leg finished 1-1 at St Etienne's Geoffroy Guichard Stadium, before Auxerre won the shootout 5-4.Auxerre will replace Saint-Etienne in the top tier, joining Toulouse and Ajaccio. Metz and Bordeaux were also relegated.Saint-Etienne were forced to play behind closed doors earlier this month after fireworks were lit in the stands in a 4-1 home loss to Monaco in April, interrupting the game for almost half an hour.
Investigators said the deadly shooting happened in front of a 12-year-old child.
The point-of-entry argument has gained prominence in Republican circles in the years following a mass shooting at a Texas high school that left 10 people dead.
The guilty plea came six years after Kenneth Williams was arrested and means he now must register as a sex offender.
US prosecutors and defense attorneys released six videos of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes meeting just 24 hours before the Jan 6. insurrection, per The Washington Post. The footage was captured by a documentary team following the Proud Boys and begins after Tarrio is released from DC jail.
Homeless deaths are spiking. Fentanyl, a potent opioid that fueled a record number of overdoses in the U.S. last year, is a likely culprit.