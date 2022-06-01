Sussmann trial was ‘jury nullification’: Jarrett

Reuters

Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is planning a bill to crack down on the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, industry after a "proliferation" of bad deals that have often resulted in huge losses for investors, according to a report to be released Tuesday seen by Reuters. Warren's forthcoming "SPAC Accountability Act of 2022" would increase the legal liability for a range of parties involved in such deals, enhance investor disclosures and lock up for a longer period early investors which bankroll the deals. While Warren's bill may struggle to gain traction this year with lawmakers focused on the midterm elections, it's likely to increase pressure on the industry which is already facing proposed new curbs from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).