New Sustainability Initiatives and Product Innovation From Dial®

Dial® continues to emphasize sustainability as a core value

STAMFORD, Conn. --News Direct-- Henkel

Dial Concentrated Refills carton packaging is made with 100% paper-based materials and the packets are recyclable through the Dial partnership with TerraCycle.

STAMFORD, Conn.. February 4, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Dial®, a trusted brand of almost 75 years, continues to evolve and look for ways to better the lives of consumers. Across everything Dial, sustainability is a core brand value. This year, the brand further delivers on its commitment to sustainability through the launch of its new innovation, Concentrated Refills, and partnerships with sustainability leaders – the Plastic Bank Recycling Corporation, TerraCycle, Inc. and Solidaridad.

“At Dial and across Henkel, promoting sustainability and reducing plastic waste is not only our goal but our corporate commitment. Together, we will help achieve our mission by making sustainable, innovative personal care products while addressing both environmental and social challenges,” said Randi Melton, VP of Marketing Beauty Care, Activation at Henkel

Through its partnership with Plastic Bank, TerraCycle, and Solidaridad, three like-minded organizations whose brand mission is to create a more sustainable future, Dial is supporting a circular economy. Dial believes that a company’s supply chain is a highly important resource, and collaboration at every step in the chain can provide powerful opportunities to address overall environmental impact and support positive social impact.

In collaboration with Plastic Bank, Dial will help save over 30 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean in 2022* and in doing so, support a circular economy. Plastic Bank builds recycling ecosystems in coastal communities and reprocesses the materials for reintroduction into the global manufacturing supply chain. Collectors in Plastic Bank's ecosystems receive bonuses for the materials they collect, which helps them provide basic family necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, and health insurance. In addition, the plastic waste collected is reborn as Social Plastic® and reintegrated into products and packaging as part of a closed-loop supply chain.

Story continues

By the end of 2022, Dial plans for most of its Liquid Hand Soap Refills and Dial Foaming Hand Soap Refills to be made using Social Plastic from Plastic Bank, which is recycled plastic feedstock that drives environmental, social, and economic impact.

Speaking on the partnership David Katz, Founder, and CEO of Plastic Bank, said: "We are excited to extend our partnership with Henkel and launch our first North American product program with Dial, a brand that is committed to the regeneration of the world's oceans. By integrating Social Plastic into its products and packaging, Dial is creating lasting environmental, social, and economic impact."

Dial also recently launched its partnership with TerraCycle to recycle Dial packaging components that cannot be recycled through traditional curbside recycling. Consumers are invited to refer to the following link to learn more about how to sign up for the Dial Recycling Program on the TerraCycle program page.

“Since our founding, TerraCycle has made it our mission to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste’ and provide solutions for difficult to recycle items that are not traditionally recyclable curbside,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. “By encouraging consumers to rethink what is waste, the Dial Recycling Program helps build awareness that solutions do exist for items that may seem otherwise unrecyclable.”

Rounding out the partnerships is Dial’s alignment with Solidaridad, an international non-profit that will enable farmers and workers to earn a living income, produce in balance with nature and will help ensure the traceability of some of our ingredients from farm to soap bar. Dial will provide a three-year grant for a project in Colombia, providing technical support, training, and financing to enable farmers to increase RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) certified production.

“The partnership with Dial marks the importance of manufacturing personal care products with positive environmental and social impact at origin, highlights Joel Brounen, Country Manager Colombia at Solidaridad. “By supporting smallholder producers in the last mile, Solidaridad and Dial together create value for all stakeholders in the Supply Chain: farmers, processors and consumers”.

With their long-standing history of supporting handwashing education, healthy hygiene habits, and sustainability practices, Dial provides the clean consumers count on. As Dial continues to look towards the brand’s future, they have focused on sustainability with their newest game changing innovation Dial Concentrated Refills. Consumers are washing their hands more than ever before and the average consumer uses more than 8 single used plastic bottles per year (based on Numerator Shopper Metrics Report, last 52 weeks ending 3-7-21). To reduce single use plastic, we’ve launched a solution: Concentrated refills that use 95% less plastic (using (1) packet vs purchasing (1) Dial 7.5oz foaming soap bottle.) An accessible, reliable, and easy way to lessen the impact on the planet. The Concentrated Refills carton packaging is made with 100% paper-based materials and the packets are recyclable through the Dial partnership with TerraCycle.

The Concentrated Refills will be promoted via a robust marketing campaign, including a line-up of health, hygiene and sustainability experts to support the brand’s content and educational efforts.

*Projected based on shipments over the 52-week period ending 9/1/21.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/new-sustainability-initiatives-and-product-innovation-from-dial-r-303028332