Sustainability with Sarah: Why doesn’t South Carolina recycle glass? Here's how you can.

Question: Why doesn’t South Carolina recycle glass? We all know how bad plastic is, glass would be so much more ecologically viable.

Answer: Well, it varies!

Some counties in South Carolina do recycle glass. But overall, glass recycling in the state has decreased. Only 18 of South Carolina’s 46 counties accept glass in their recycling centers.

Counties and municipalities began switching over to single-stream recycling in the late 1990s, which is when residents put all their recyclable items in the same place. Richard Chesley, manager at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control Office of Solid Waste Reduction and Recycling said this makes glass difficult to recycle because once it breaks, it loses value.

When single-stream recycled items are picked up, they’re put into a compactor, which crushes all the material inside. Broken glass can also bring down the value of the other recycled products, Chesley said.

While glass is a "virtually perfect recyclable," Chesley said, it can also pose a number of other problems during the recycling process.

A sign at a recycling drop-off center in Greenville, South Carolina outlines what residents can recycle. Greenville County stopped recycling glass in 2016.

It’s heavy, which can make it costly to transport. It’s also tough on machines and equipment, and the value of glass varies by color. Clear glass is the most profitable, while other types of glass, such as blue or brown bottles, are less profitable. By the time glass mixes together, it can actually cost money to recycle it.

“Mixed glass has a negative value of $20 to $45 per ton. Well, that's not economically feasible,” Chesley said. In fiscal year 2022, South Carolina recycled more than 7,300 tons of glass. About 70% of that was mixed glass.

Still, each county has its own rules for recycling and works with different groups to handle recyclable products. Eventually, products go to a Material Recovery Facility, or MRF, to be sorted before they go to their respective markets to be repurposed. Different counties may use different MRFs, which can contribute to what products are accepted.

But that doesn’t mean residents can’t find a place to recycle nearby that does recycle glass. Private companies can act to fill the recycling gap. In Greenville, Zeb Parsons at Bricolage Dynamics is working to help Greenville residents find new life for their glass.

Bricolage Dynamics accepts all colors of glass and turns it into sand. They provide both residential and commercial glass recycling. The company launched in 2019 and now serves about 600 households in the area, Parsons said.

Greenville residents living in Bricolage Dynamics’ coverage area can subscribe to their glass pickup online. Once they do, a bin will be sent to their house and the company will collect their glass bi-weekly. The service costs about $15 each month.

Since they process the glass themselves, they don’t have to rely on other markets or MRFs.

"With us being the processor, we're able to produce the product ourselves," Parsons said. "So, a little one stop shop, you know, for about a 50-mile radius for glass recycling."

The Greenville News put together a recycling guide for Upstate counties. More information about what your local recycling center accepts is also available on DHEC’s website.

