Sustainability Software Provider Metrio Joins SASB Alliance and Strengthens Ties With Value Reporting Foundation

MONTREAL, August 30, 2021/3BL Media/ - Metrio has become one of the first sustainability reporting software providers to join the SASB Alliance, a global collective of organizations working to integrate sustainability disclosure standards into corporate processes and create long-term financial value for investors. By reinforcing its relationship with the Value Reporting Foundation, Metrio has unlocked exclusive member resources that will enable it to build on its already robust SASB disclosure tools—and ultimately help businesses more easily engage their investors.

“The Value Reporting Foundation is pleased to welcome Metrio as an organizational member of the SASB Alliance,” said Rebecca Bar, Membership and Engagement Manager of the SASB Alliance. “By joining, Metrio demonstrates its ongoing commitment to understanding how ESG issues impact financial performance.”

Before joining the alliance, Metrio had already licensed SASB Standards and integrated them into its sustainability software. The all-in-one platform enables companies to centralize their ESG data collection, analytics and communications into one tool and streamline their disclosure process with many corporate reporting frameworks.

Global organizations rely on SASB Standards to measure and manage the impact of environmental and social issues on their financial performance. Investors use them to assess risks and make better investment decisions.

Metrio has participated in the SASB Symposium, a place for stakeholders to meet and discuss the materiality of sustainability information, every year since 2016. The company will be a gold sponsor at this year’s edition of the event, which will take place in December, during the Value Reporting Foundation Symposium.

“I’ve been attending the SASB Symposium since its early days, and I remember being quite impressed by the community’s sheer potential,” recalled Patrick Elie, Metrio’s Chief Executive Officer. “Today, SASB Standards have evolved into a comprehensive yet accessible framework that creates real value for investors. The standards and Metrio Sustainability Reporting software are both based on the principle that only when organisations truly understand their impact can they put in place actionable sustainable development strategies. Given this shared belief, joining the SASB Alliance really made sense for us.”

Metrio is one of the leading sustainability software providers on the market. The company’s reporting solutions empower global organizations like Target, Cascades, Decathlon and the Toronto Stock Exchange to become more sustainable, transparent and profitable by collecting and analyzing their environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. Metrio is a Certified B Corporation and a United Nations Global Compact participant.

