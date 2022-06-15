Sustainability for Ukraine

Please join a global 24-hour web-a-thon on the future of sustainability and fundraiser for civil society in Ukraine – June 21

June 15, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The war in Ukraine comes on top of a deluge of unprecedented global events that threaten to turn back progress on the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and undermine the well-being of people and the environment around the world.

Starting on June 21, at 08.00 EST / 13:00 BST, the global sustainability community is coming together for 24-hours to explore the implications of recent events and global trends for the future of sustainability and the need for more collaborative, inclusive efforts to advance sustainable development. This event will also raise vital financial support for local NGOs in Ukraine that have been devastated by the war.

To review and register for the remarkable sessions and to donate to our sisters and brothers working on sustainability issues in Ukraine, please visit - www.sustainability4ua.org/

Over two dozen organizations have committed to lead a dedicated session of the web-a-thon, providing a robust program of dialogue on the sustainability agenda. Partners include: 3BL Media, Akatu Institute (Brazil), AuctusESG (India), B Lab, BBMG, BSR, Business Fights Poverty, Business Leaders Forum, CBSR (Canada), CSR Europe, CSR Ukraine, ELEVATE, Forum for the Future, GlobeScan, GreenBiz, GRI, Maala (Israel), Net Positive, ReThink (Hong Kong), SB Japan, SB Thailand, Sustainability Connect (Singapore), and WWF.

A range of global thought leaders will be speaking throughout the web-a-thon including Paul Polman, John Elkington, Georg Kell, Ertharin Cousin, Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien, Naoki Adachi, Esther An, Andreas Beckmann, Vartan Badalian, Raphael Bemporad, Stefan Crets, Chris Coulter, Hans Daems, Kevin Franklin, Marcel Fukayam, Bart Houlahan, Svein Tore Holsether, Leslie Johnston, Agnes Kalibata, Momo Mahadev, Helio Mattar, Jane Nelson, Maryna Saprykina, Kamal Seth, Zahid Torres-Rahman, Sally Uren, Peter Paul van de Wijs, Jenny Vaughan and Namita Vikas.

If you're not able to join us live, still be sure to register so you can receive a link to the web-a-thon recording.

We would also like to thank our corporate sponsors – City Developments Limited (CDL), Gore Mutual Insurance Company, ServiceNow, Sun Life, TELUS and Vale - for their generous donations in supporting local NGOs in Ukraine to build a stronger foundation for the future of sustainability and civil society in Ukraine.

For more information on this event or to make a corporate donation or become a sponsor, please contact: stacy.rowland@globescan.com

About GlobeScan

GlobeScan is a global insights and advisory consultancy working at the intersection of brand purpose, sustainability, and trust. We partner with leading companies, NGOs, and governmental organizations to deliver insights that guide decision-making and build strategies that contribute to a sustainable and equitable future.

Established in 1987, we have offices in Cape Town, Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, Paris, San Francisco, São Paulo, and Toronto. As a proudly independent, employee-owned company, we are invested in the long-term success of our clients and society. GlobeScan is a Certified B Corp and a participant of the United Nations Global Compact.

Learn more: www.globescan.com

About CSR Ukraine

Founded in 2008, CSR Ukraine is a non-profit organization working with 45 member companies in Ukraine to advance sustainability and social responsibility. The objective of the organization is to implement sustainability projects that enable systemic changes in Ukraine and build a better future for the country. These include projects on sustainability, youth career development and girls in STEM. The organization also develops and supports collaboration and partnerships between business and local NGOs in Ukraine.

Learn more: https://csr-ukraine.org/en/

About CSR Europe

CSR Europe is the leading European business network for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility.

With our corporate members, National Partner Organisations (NPOs), and Associated Partners, we unite, inspire & support over 10,000 enterprises at local, European, and global level.

We support businesses & industry sectors in their transformation and collaboration towards practical solutions and sustainable growth. We are for systemic change. Following the SDGs, we want to co-build with the European leaders and stakeholders an overarching strategy for a Sustainable Europe 2030.

Learn more - www.csreurope.org/

