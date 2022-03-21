Sustainable Brands Welcomes Samuel Monnie to Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO --News Direct-- Sustainable Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Sustainable Brands® announced today that Samuel (Sam) Monnie has joined the company’s leadership team as VP, Content Strategy, Thought Leadership and Brand Storytelling to help further develop SB’s thought leadership, deepen content development activities across the organization, and build the company’s brand narrative across all touch points.

In this newly created role reporting directly to CEO KoAnn Vikoren Skrzyniarz, Samuel will interface with SB’s member and advisory networks to craft insights from across the network. In this role, he will focus on increasing the value of SB’s research, tools and content creation activities while further cementing SB’s position as the vanguard of brands enabling business and society to thrive in harmony with nature.

Samuel’s global marketing leadership experience includes brand-building, integrated marketing, digital & eCommerce, innovation, and culture mobilization within multiple sectors. He also has a background of transforming capabilities with a holistic commercial approach in Center of Excellence roles and as a Marketing Transformation Consultant. He has held national and international leadership positions at both consumer and B2B brands including Campbell's, Braun, Kenmore (Sears), P&G, Grainger, and Safeway. Samuel also co-hosts the Across The Pond Marketing Transformed Podcast with over five seasons published.

Samuel resides in the US, yet maintains his heritage from Britain and Ghana. He is an avid follower of the mighty Red Devils (beloved - Manchester United FC), a lover of Ghanaian and Indian cuisine, and keeps a close eye on the UK music scene.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Sustainable Brands at such a pivotal time as the global marketing community is becoming increasingly aware of the needs and opportunities represented by our growing set of integrated environmental and social challenges,” states Monnie. “I look forward to working with SB’s global community of world-class companies to deliver tools and insights that meet their needs and co-create solutions that further our mission to help shift the world to the sustainable economy of the future.”

“As Sustainable Brands continues to progress its longtime mission, it is a delight to engage such a passionate brand leader who inherently understands the transformation journey our customers are on at the intersection of brand and sustainability, and is well equipped to help us more fully leverage all of SB’s skills and assets to support and enable that journey” states KoAnn Vikoren Skrzyniarz, founder and Chief Executive of Sustainable Brands. “We are excited by the opportunity to learn from and partner with Samuel as we work to enable good growth that contributes to a future we are proud to leave our children.”

About Sustainable Brands. Sustainable Brands® is the premier global community of brand innovators who are shaping the future of commerce worldwide. Since 2006, our mission has been to inspire, engage and equip today’s business and brand innovators to prosper for the near and long term by leading the way to a better future. Digitally published news articles and issues-focused conversation topics, internationally-known conferences and regional events, a robust tools suite and e-learning library, and peer-to-peer membership groups all facilitate community engagement throughout the year. For more information visit www.SustainableBrands.com.

