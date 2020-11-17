Sustainable Environmental Consultants Celebrates Five Years Helping Organizations Quantify their Sustainability Impact With its State-of-the-Art Technology, EcoPractices®

Third-party verification and validation platform helps protect reputation and financial health

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Environmental Consultants (SEC), a leader in providing innovative environmental responsibility solutions, celebrates the five year anniversary of EcoPractices®, an independent, third-party verification and validation platform that blends science with state-of-the-art technology to assess supply chain sustainability risk and quantify key sustainability performance indicators. EcoPractices provides food organizations, their agricultural supply systems, and investment management corporations with data-driven solutions to reach their sustainability and regenerative goals.

EcoPractices is a one-stop shop for independent verification of environmental interventions providing effective, quantifiable actions tailored specifically to an organization's needs, no matter the industry or business size. Unlike other cookie-cutter platforms that pull in data and spit out numerical results, EcoPractices flexible framework grows with each company and can integrate with industry tools like Cool Farm Tool and Nori. The EcoPractices process is scope 3 emission reporting ready per the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and is voluntary carbon market ready. The EcoPractices safe and secure database, EcoProducer™, houses over 150 unique customizable data points through an electronic audit at the operation, field & farm level for aggregation across a variety of agriculture projects including row crop, specialty crop, dairy, poultry, and more.

"Sustainability risk management planning and developing risk reduction solutions are important practices as they support farmers and food companies who want to draw focus to the good they do for the environment and their communities," said John Harsch, SEC's president and COO. "Being perceived by consumers as not sustainable can severely damage a food company's reputation. From food safety, to social environmental and governance standpoints, all the way back to the farm, consumers hold food companies responsible for their products and the processes behind them."

An overview of EcoPractices includes:

Discovery - Works directly with a company's team to identify specific concerns, develop key performance indicators (KPIs) and create a custom plan to reduce risk.

Collect - By collecting, organizing, and storing quality in-field data in SEC's cloud-based platform, raw data can be merged with KPIs, putting the science behind the environmental impact.

Verify - EcoPractices was built with verification and transparency at the forefront. A team of agronomists, scientists and engineers dive deep into the data, verifying and confirming for accuracy.

Quantify – SEC provides environmental indicators tailored to each specific industry and cropping system. Data drives our platform and relaying the metrics is how you tell your story.

Share – Each plan is customized and companies may want their metrics in dashboard form, through executive summaries, field maps, etc. - as part of Sustainable Continuous Improvement Plans™, or in all forms, this can be provided at any time.

EcoPractices has been involved in projects in over 21 states from California to Maine, as well as Canada and Mexico, with over 20 cash crop species from row crop to specialty crops. The data generated from in-field records, coupled with models, balances supply chain scaling needs and delivers quality data in support of a company's climate commitments. A holistic approach is key to the success of sustainability strategies, as food companies today are under tremendous pressure from consumers and investors.

"Many things we do on the farm are highly complex, and EcoPractices is one of the original third-party holistic sustainability platforms that helps us put our science-based environmental practices into relatable terms that are easier for consumers to understand," says Ken McCarty, owner of McCarty Family Farms, a supplier for Danone North America. "It allows us to be more strategic and efficient and enables us to tell the story from the soil that feeds our cows all the way to the consumers' kitchen tables. In turn, they can make more informed and responsible buying decisions."

About Sustainable Environmental Consultants

Established in 2008, Sustainable Environmental Consultants is part of the Wright Service Corp. employee-owned family of companies. Since our inception, we have endeavored to be a leader in providing innovative solutions to better the planet. We provide a full range of environmental services needed by food companies, their agriculture supply systems, and investment management corporations. To learn more, please visit https://sustainableenviro.com/sustainability-risk-management/ or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact:

John Harsch, Sustainable Environmental Consultants

847-508-0877

