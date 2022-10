Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss San Francisco’s big trade deadline deal to acquire do-everything running back Christian McCaffrey from Carolina. Are they going all in to with the Super Bowl this year? Is it to give Trey Lance even more weapons when he likely take over again next season? Or could it be something else? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.