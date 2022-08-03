Sustainable Growth Prospects Make Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) an Attractive Investment

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Investment management company Tourlite Capital Management released its second quarter investor letter, which can be downloaded here. This is the first letter by the fund, since its inception. In the second quarter, the fund returned 4.5% and the S&P 500 Index declined by -16.1%. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know about its best picks in 2022.

In the letter, Tourlite Capital Management discussed its investment strategy and market outlook. The letter mentioned its various stocks in the portfolio like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The company is a multinational technology provider that operates internationally. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) closed at $116.32 per share on July 29, 2022. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had a return of 6.46% for the past month, whereas its 12-month return dropped to -14.60%.

Here is what Tourlite Capital Management discussed about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is an attractive business with sustainable growth prospects and a strong moat due to its significant advantage in online search (Google) and network effect of user created content (YouTube). The secular trend towards online advertising and increased consumer spending will continue to support strong topline growth. Google Search is synonymous with online search and captures 85%-90% of the global search market. On a consolidated basis, Alphabet generates a 50%+ return on equity, has limited debt, and trades at ~5% forward free cash flow yield."

Pixabay/Public Domain

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)  is at 3rd position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Our records show that 205 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at the end of the first quarter of  2022 compared to 209 in the previous quarter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares lost 0.75% of their value over the last 3 months.

We shared another article later this month on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Has a Bumpy Road Ahead

    Meta's latest performance is ugly, and the coming quarters could be equally (if not more) challenging.

  • Is Trending Stock Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Meta Platforms (META). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Stocks lower at open, Caterpillar stock falls, gold hits 4-week high

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Denver company strikes $525 million deal at North America's biggest gold mine

    A Denver gold company spent $525 million buying royalties in the largest North American gold mining complex and expects to start seeing revenue from the purchase before winter, the company said Tuesday. The purchase entitles Royal Gold to a stream of royalty payments from the gold and minerals production on 300 square miles of what’s known as the Cortez Complex, and a neighboring area known as the Fourmile development project, which is not yet being mined. “The additional royalty interest at Cortez fits our strategy of gaining gold revenue exposure to world-class mining assets with high exploration and upside prospectivity operated by best-in-class companies,” said Bill Heissenbuttel, president and CEO of Royal Gold, in a press release.

  • Caterpillar gets wrapped in slowing China demand and supply-chain woes

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday warned of a bigger drop in demand for its excavators in property crisis-hit China, piling on more pain on the industrial bellwether grappling with supply-chain disruptions. Shares of the Dow component fell as much as 5.5% as the heavy equipment maker missed quarterly sales expectations and its margins shrank amid rising costs. China's highly leveraged property market, a key pillar of the world's second-largest economy, has weakened sharply as homebuyers threaten to stop paying mortgages on hundreds of unfinished housing projects.

  • Starbucks Q3 earnings beat expectations

    Starbucks posted fiscal third-quarter earnings Tuesday after market close.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    These healthcare stocks could help you retire early, offering impressive margins and promising growth potential.

  • Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.

  • Exxon Mobil Eyes Flat Production, Increased Dividends and Share Buybacks

    Despite Exxon Mobil’s pledge to return approximately $30 billion via share repurchases and a nearly equivalent amount via dividends in 2022, some analysts highlighted at least one issue with the oil major’s plans.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • Analysis: U.S. banks face trillion-dollar reverse repo headache

    The trillions of dollars in overnight cash tucked away daily at the Federal Reserve could turn into a major headache for banks that could squeeze their balance sheets and impair their ability to lend. The Fed's reverse repurchase facility (RRP) has attracted a wide array of market participants, helping mop up excess liquidity in the financial system. Led by money market funds, volume at the reverse repo window has topped $2 trillion for 39 straight days.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Enterprise (EPD) This Earnings Season?

    Enterprise (EPD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Occidental tops 2nd-qtr estimates, launches share buybacks

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp on Tuesday capped a turnaround with a second-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates while slashing debt and launching a share buyback program on the back of strong oil and gas prices. Occidental has shed much of the debt it took on in 2019 to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum before the COVID-19 pandemic cratered oil demand. In the second quarter it paid down $4.8 billion in debt and launched a $3 billion share repurchase program.

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The stock market just posted its best month since November 2020 as investors shrug off high inflation and rising interest rates, and focus instead on an economic recovery. No one knows where the stock market or the economy could be headed in the coming quarters. Investing in equal parts of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Watsco (NYSE: WSO), and Tronox (NYSE: TROX) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 3.2% and exposure to different industries in the industrial and material sectors.

  • Oil prices have dropped below a key threshold for the first time in 7 months but it doesn't spell the end for growth in energy stocks, research firm says

    While WTI oil snapped a run above its 200-moving average, history suggests the S&P 500 energy sector could still gain in the short term.