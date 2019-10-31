Sustainable Investing Interest Translating Into Actual Investments

This is shaping up to be a record year for flows into sustainable funds. Through September, the estimated flows into the 288 open-end and exchange-traded sustainable funds available to U.S. investors reached $13.5 billion. Flows have been consistent throughout the year, with sustainable funds attracting more than $4 billion in each of the first three quarters of 2019. Prior to this year, flows had never topped $2 billion in any quarter, and the calendar-year record, set in 2018, was just $5.5 billion. Sustainable funds are on track to triple that in 2019.

These estimated flows are based on a universe of sustainable funds consisting of those I've categorized as ESG Focus, Impact/Thematic, and Sustainable Sector.

I do not include in the flows calculation the 250 or so funds that I've identified as “ESG Consideration” because they are conventional funds that have added a mention of environmental, social, and governance factors to their prospectus recently, indicating that ESG criteria are now being considered in the investment process. While this is a notable trend, these funds do not have a primary focus on ESG, impact, or a sustainable sector.

ESG ETF Flows Nearing Parity With Open-End ESG Funds

Flows into exchange-traded funds have nearly reached parity with flows into open-end funds. Prior to 2014, most sustainable ETFs were sector funds focusing on renewable energy, environmental services, and clean technology, and only two diversified ESG-focused ETFs existed. Beginning with a wave of ESG and impact-focused launches in 2016, there are now 56 diversified sustainable ETFs. Prior to 2018, open-end funds garnered upwards of 80% of estimated flows. In 2018 and so far in 2019, the split is close to 50-50, with open-end funds maintaining a slight edge.

