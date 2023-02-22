Sustainable Real Estate Investing Panel at Palm Beach CorpGov Forum

IPO Edge and CorpGov are please to provide complete video coverage of the second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum, which was held on Thursday, Feb. 9, featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop ballroom of The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, FL. The event included over 200 attendees including corporate directors and C-suite executives, institutional investors, pension funds, attorneys, investment bankers, key advisors, select financial media and other prominent members of the financial community.

Below is the panel and the full conference can be seen here.

Sustainable Real Estate Investing

Anna Malhari , Chief Operating Officer, Veris Residential​ (NYSE: VRE)​

Danica Holley , Chief Operating Officer, Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)

Tara Dziedzic, Head of Listings – US Sectors, New York Stock Exchange​ (Moderator)



