Sustainable Seating Company Sabai’s Earth Day Sale Ends on Sunday

With stronger hurricanes, unstoppable wildfires, and devastating flash floods on the rise, celebrating Earth Day seems more urgent now than ever. Of course, as individuals, we can make a concerted effort to drink from reusable water bottles, drive fuel-efficient cars, and unplug appliances. The thing is, though, businesses are some of the biggest contributors to climate change, so the best thing we can do to minimize environmental damage is to support eco-friendly companies. Enter Sabai, a New York–based seating company that’s equal parts comprehensive sustainability, expertly crafted design, and easy accessibility. Plus, it’s having an Earth Day sale until April 25.

If you need a good excuse to replace the seating in your living room, this sale, which includes the sectional, sofa, and recently launched love seat, should suffice. Not only do you get $50 off your purchase with the code EARTHDAY, but Sabai will also donate $50 to the Climate Justice Alliance, an organization that gives grass-roots communities the funds (among other tools) they need to lead the way forward in minimizing harmful effects on the environment. Not to mention, Sabai’s pieces are crafted using Forest Stewardship Council–certified wood and recycled and upcycled fibers. So whether you opt for a striking velvet or demure polypropylene, you really can’t go wrong. Perhaps the brand’s most significant commitment to sustainability is its buyback program, the first of its kind in the U.S., and appropriately dubbed the Sabai Standard. The mission? To minimize landfill waste and make luxury furniture more affordable.

This Earth Day, stylize your home with some guilt-free pieces that encourage sustainability at its finest.

