Sustainably Speaking: How lack of snow cover is impacting crops

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV)- The weather story of meteorological winter has been temperatures running above average and snowfall below average. Adding onto that, nearly 85% of days since December 1st have been warmer then normal. The big question is, how is it affecting perennial plants that were placed in the ground during the fall?

Chris Clark, an Outreach Coordinator for University of Wisconsin Madison Extension, says farmers would ideally like 4-6 inches of snow on the ground during the winter months to help insulate the ground from the harsh temperatures of winter.

Clark says the recent trend in lack of snow cover is not ideal:

“We have crops that are actively trying to over winter and having the snow melt they lose that insulation cover. So it’s a lot like wearing a jacket, without that jacket there, if we get night time temps that might be a little bit lower then we get warm again, this can cause what we call winter kill.”

Another aspect farmers are worried about this winter is the drought that has persisted from the summer and fall into the winter months. According to the latest drought monitor issued by the USGS, a good majority of Wisconsin are still seeing abnormally dry to severe drought conditions this winter.

Alfalfa is the main concern with the lack of snow cover and warmer temperatures as owner of Brickstead Dairy in Greenleaf, Dan Brick, says his Alfalfa plants are already popping up throughout his fields. However, there is one positive Brick mentioned about it being dry compared to too wet:

“Alfalfa is probably our biggest concern. With the lack of snow cover, that can really hurt the alfalfa especially with it starting to grow. The one advantage that we have is that it is a little bit drier, if it was really wet, there’d be more risk of heaving in the soil when it does get really cold out, it breaks off those roots down underneath the plant.”

The alfalfa plants survived mid January’s cold snap, as the pile of snow above it kept the crop well insulated from the harsh temperatures above. With the warmer temperatures, the plants are being tricked and thinking its time to sprout.

Even though the weather dictates all, there are a few things Clark says farmers can do:

“Considering cover cropping if they haven’t already done that, having a perennial crop in their crop rotation. So even though the alfalfa or grassy forage may be stressed out by not having the snow cover.”, says Clark. “You can choose a variety that does well in our state and can progress through that, they call it winter hardiness. So making sure they have that and if they don’t have cover crops, leave as much crop residue as you can out there.”

Clark explains that by having cover cropping or having crop residue on the landscape, it will help the soil be protected from the runoff of snowmelt during March, April and May.

