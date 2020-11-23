Sustained Economic Development Remains a Heated Topic at the IFF Held in Nansha

·4 min read

NANSHA, China, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 20 to 22, the International Finance Forum 2020 Annual Meeting was held in Nansha, Guangzhou. Under the theme of "Comprehensive and Sustainable Development - Wide Consultation, Co-operation and Crisis Response", it attracted nearly 200 financial representatives, business leaders and experts to discuss on the topics like Monetary and Fiscal Policies in the New Landscape: Opportunities and Challenges, WTO Reform and Future Global Trade System, Carbon Pricing, Greater Bay Area Cooperation and Development etc.

Sustainable development highlighted at IFF

The outbreak of COVID-19 makes it more urgent to build a community with a shared future for mankind. Gao Yan, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said: "The world is undergoing changes unseen in a century, which is now accelerated by the pandemic. The world economy is in a deep recession. The global industrial chain and supply chain have been negatively affected. Unilateralism and protectionism have occurred, and the economic globalization has encountered a countercurrent. This year's meeting focuses on sustainable development, which shares similar goals and ideas with the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, benefiting all mankind and the world."

According to Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, countries need more liquidity and resources to deal with the crisis and promote recovery. He stated that global public finance should pay attention to the countries and industries in need, promoting sustainable development.

Han Seung-soo, co-chair of IFF Council, former prime minister of South Korea and former president of the U.N. General Assembly shares similar views. "We cannot sacrifice the interests of mankind in pursuit of short-term economic growth. This important message must be passed on through this event. Finance can play its own role in promoting future investment in a more sustainable way."

Global Green Finance Innovation Award first initiated

In September, Chinese leader delivered an important speech at the General Debate of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly, calling on all countries to pursue innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all, seize the historic opportunities presented by the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, achieve a green recovery of the world economy in the post-COVID era.

This year, IFF first initiated the Global Green Finance Innovation Award to praise the innovative solutions of global green finance, in ways to deepen international exchanges and cooperation in green finance and promote successful experience in its development and contribute to sustainable development. The award review committee consists of 15 important leaders with global influence and authority, together with elites from areas of finance and environment, selected special contribution award institutions and relevant projects.

Confidence shown in financial development of Nansha

From 2017 to 2019, the IFF Annual Meeting has been held in Guangzhou for three consecutive years. Just two months ago, Nansha witnessed the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the IFF permanent venue, which will be developed as the platform of global innovative finance and the one to allocate financial resources.

Why choose Nansha? Recently, it has given answers in aspects like optimizing the business environment, encouraging financial innovation, and supporting financial services.

In July the Nansha Financial Bureau announced the optimized measures to support the financial industry, broadening the scope of rewards, increasing the types of rewards, raising the amount of reward, and enhancing the attractiveness of policies. The measures aim at improve the business environment of the financial industry and gathered high quality financial resources.

In addition, Nansha actively promotes financial reform and innovation to inject new momentum into the real economy. At present, Nansha has a total of 42 financial innovation practices or pilot projects. Among them, the intelligent local financial risk monitoring and prevention platform is selected as one of the best practice case in the pilot free trade zone.

As of September 2020, Nansha has settled a total of 6,559 financial and similar financial enterprises, the number of which increases 52 times compared with that before the launch of pilot free trade zone.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustained-economic-development-remains-a-heated-topic-at-the-iff-held-in-nansha-301178582.html

SOURCE The International Finance Forum 2020 Annual Meeting

Latest Stories

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Trump campaign's legal team distancing itself from firebrand conservative attorney Sidney Powell

    Perhaps Sidney Powell has gone too far for even Rudy Giuliani this time. The Trump campaign's legal team moved to distance itself on Sunday from the firebrand conservative attorney after a tumultuous several days in which Ms Powell made multiple incorrect statements about the voting process, unspooled unsupported and complex conspiracy theories and vowed to "blow up" Georgia with a "biblical" lawsuit. "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity," Mr Giuliani and another lawyer for Mr Trump, Jenna Ellis, said in a statement. There was no immediate clarification from the campaign and Ms Powell did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The statement hints at further tumult for a legal team that has lost case after case in contested states as it works to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.

  • Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional

    A group of Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) are launching a lawsuit -- in the hopes of blocking the certification of Pennsylvania's election results -- that claims a state law passed in 2019 allowing for universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional. If that were the case, mail-in ballots would be invalidated, likely swinging the state back to President Trump.> Here is the complaint introduction from the Commonwealth Court filing /5 pic.twitter.com/OdF3hdUpwS> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020The lawsuit quickly drew heated criticism, including accusations that Kelly (who was just re-elected himself) and the other plaintiffs are "openly rejecting democracy and the rule of law," but many observers were simply perplexed. For starters, the bill was passed over a year ago, raising questions as to why its constitutionality wasn't brought up between then and now. Plus, it was pushed through thanks to a majority GOP state legislature, with only one Republican member of the state House voting against it, while GOP senators backed it unanimously. > In the lawsuit, filed this morning in Commonwealth Court, plaintiffs say Act 77 is "unconstitutional," and "implemented illegally." They argue it's an illegal attempt to override limitations on absentee voting, and needed to go through a constitutional amendment first /3> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Turkish, Saudi leaders speak by phone ahead of G20 summit

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman by phone ahead of the G-20 virtual summit hosted by the kingdom, the president’s office said Saturday. Ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia deteriorated sharply after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, adding to tensions over Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, viewed by Riyadh as a terrorist group.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Nebraska man arrested for allegedly shooting 4 people, killing 2, at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant, police say

    Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., 23, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson, authorities said on Sunday.

  • Biden chief of staff says inauguration ‘not going to be the same’

    Ron Klain said the inauguration ceremony will be altered to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Commander seeks to get embattled Fort Hood 'back on track'

    Every week, Army Lt. Gen. Pat White dons his workout clothes and walks through the neighborhoods at Fort Hood with his wife, Emma, and golden retriever Sadie, looking for some unvarnished feedback from the soldiers at his embattled Texas base. As Fort Hood's commander, White faces the immense task of rebuilding trust and turning around an installation that has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, and drew unwelcome national attention this year because of the disappearance and brutal murder of Spc. White agrees that he and other commanders bear some responsibility for the problems.

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Wisconsin police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting, say 'bullets started flying' during altercation

    While witnesses described the shooter as a white man in his 20s or 30s, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect is an Hispanic teenager.

  • Trump campaign demands second Georgia recount after judge's dismissal of Pennsylvania challenge

    Undaunted by a Pennsylvania judge's withering dismissal of a plea to discount millions of mail-in votes, the Trump campaign turned its attention to another battleground state and demanded a second recount in Georgia. The move was the latest shot in a salvo of legal cases with Donald Trump still showing no sign of accepting that he lost the election. On Monday Michigan's four-member Elections board is due to meet to ratify their results, with one of the two Republicans indicating he could vote against doing so. The demand for a Georgia recount came hours after Judge Matthew Brann described the challenge to the Pennsylvania result as without merit. Alleging irregularities in the way ballots were treated across the state, the Trump campaign had asked the court to prevent millions of mail-in ballots being counted. The argument was given short shrift by Judge Brann. “One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption," he wrote. "In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more."

  • Asian American candidates make history in local NorCal races

    Ceilings were smashed and boundaries were broken this election season in California, as voters put diverse candidates into office. "I think that particular needs in particular communities that have not had a voice or a seat at the table, will be respected," said David Chiu, Assemblyman representing District 17 and Chair of the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus. In Northern California, Asian American candidates made history by winning elections. Get the full story in the video above.

  • AOC calls out Kyle Rittenhouse's $2 million bail release as 'protection of white supremacy'

    "Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim," AOC wrote on Twitter.

  • Tens of thousands mourn radical cleric's death in Pakistan

    Tens of thousands of supporters on Saturday thronged the funeral of a radical cleric whose Islamist party has defended Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law that calls for the death penalty for insulting Islam. The mourners gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, where the Islamist scholar and leader, Khadim Hussein Rizvi, died two days ago at the age of 54. Rizvi’s party, Tehreek-e-Labiak, holds only two seats in parliament, but his movement has repeatedly pressed its cause by staging large-scale demonstrations.

  • Panama court orders new trial for ex-President Martinelli in spying case

    A Panamanian court has ordered a new trial of former President Ricardo Martinelli in a case alleging he unlawfully spied on politicians, union leaders and journalists during his 2009-2014 presidency, the country's top prosecutor announced on Friday. The appeals court threw out Martinelli's 2019 not guilty verdict, but did not set a date for the new trial. Prosecutor Ricaurte Gonzalez cited what he described as "an incorrect assessment of much of the evidence" presented at the previous trial.

  • Arnab Goswami: India's most loved and loathed TV anchor

    The star presenter is making Indian TV news louder and more aggressive than ever before.

  • Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair

    There are members of the Republican Party who are worried that Ronna McDaniel's desire to remain as the chair of the Republican National Committee could mean President Trump will retain control of the group and, therefore, the GOP even after he's out of the White House, The New York Times reports. McDaniel is a close ally of Trump, and wary Republicans suspect she could allow Trump to mobilize the party against incumbents he doesn't consider loyal enough.But McDaniel has reportedly attempted to assure the doubters that she'll remain independent of Trump and his family, four Republicans told the Times on condition of anonymity. Besides, if it's not her, the risk of an even more pro-Trump chair could emerge, she reportedly told one party leader, warning that her successor could be someone like Donald Trump, Jr. or his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.Aides to Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have said neither is interested in the job, but the possibility could be enough for McDaniel to reel in the support she needs, given the party is concerned it could continue to lose its grip on suburban voters. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling H.R. McMaster says Trump has 'doubled down' on Obama's mistakes in Afghanistan

  • A high school teacher with an interest in cannibalism has been charged with murder after the discovery of bones with bite marks

    German prosecutors said Friday that the murder of a 44-year-old man shows signs of possible cannibalism.

  • IS attack hits Afghan capital as Pompeo joins peace talks

    Mortar shells slammed into a residential area of Afghanistan's capital and killed eight people Saturday, hours before outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held what are likely his last meetings with the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators trying to hammer out a peace deal. The attack in Kabul, claimed by Islamic State militants, also wounded 31 people. The assault came as peace talks were underway in Qatar, where Pompeo told Afghan government negotiators that the U.S. will “sit on the side and help where we can” in the negotiations with Taliban militants.