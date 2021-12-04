Sutersville man to serve up to 20 years in prison for sexual assaults of 2 children

Dec. 4—A Sutersville man will serve up to an additional 20 years in prison for the rape and sexual assaults of two children.

Ronald E. Styche III, 43, pleaded guilty to three felony counts based on allegations made to two young girls who claimed they sexually assaulted for more than two years.

According to court records, a 12-year-old girl told police she was raped by Styche at least 15 times and a 9-year-old girl claimed she was sexually assaulted during incidents that started in June 2017 and continued through early December 2019.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Styche to serve two consecutive 5-to-10 year prison sentences and an additional three years on probation.

Both sentences are to run consecutive to another 5-to-10 year prison sentence imposed last year in Allegheny County. In that case, Styche pleaded guilty the rape of a child. Allegheny County detectives said a Styche committed a series of sexual assaults against a child in 2011 when he lived in Coraopolis.

