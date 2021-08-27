Sutersville robbery/shooting suspect pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate with potential murder investigation

Aug. 26—An Allegheny County man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in connection with the shooting of two men during a 2018 drug robbery in Sutersville.

Curtis Thomas Everett, 28, of Glassport, was sentenced to serve 3 to 10 years in prison and cooperate with an ongoing investigation into the disappearance and possible murder of a woman who was last seen on the night of the robbery and shooting.

"They are working the case and making progress. It's a high priority," Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr said about the investigation into the whereabouts of 24-year-old Jessica Goldsworthy of Elizabeth. Barr said Goldsworthy was last seen accompanying Everett and three other men during the Nov. 16, 2018, robbery that left one adult and a 17-year-old boy wounded.

State police have ramped up the investigation into Goldsworthy's disappearance and Everett is expected to cooperate with that probe, Barr said.

"Two people went into the woods that night and one came out," Barr said.

Police contended Everett, along with Aaron Devaugntae Brown, 29, of Jeannette; Chad William Wolfe, 36, homeless; Dylan John Vasko, 24, of Elizabeth; and Goldsworthy met at a Glassport home to plot the robbery of drug dealers for cash. The group went to Brown's home, where he provided a Kevlar vest, what was later identified as a 9 mm handgun and an Airsoft gun.

Police said Everett and Vasko hid outside of a Butterfly Lane home just before midnight and jumped a juvenile male and a man as they walked inside. The male resident tackled one suspect and Everett fired a handgun numerous times, police said.

A bullet grazed the resident's head, and the juvenile was hit in the left leg and abdomen, according to court records.

Brown and Goldsworthy remained in the car during the robbery and shooting, police said.

The juvenile's mother told Judge Christopher Feliciani her son still struggles with injuries to his chest and spine.

Story continues

"I just want to see him (Everett) get the maximum sentence," she told the judge.

Everett pleaded guilty to multiple counts of aggravated assault as well as burglary, conspiracy and robbery. Attempted murder charges were dismissed.

Last month, Brown pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, robbery and conspiracy charges and was sentenced to serve 5 to 10 years in prison. Wolfe, who served as the driver, pleaded guilty to similar charges and was ordered to serve one year, less a day, to two years, less a day, in jail and seven additional years on probation.

Charges against Vasko are pending.

Everett also pleaded guilty to charges in two other unrelated cases.

In one case police said Everett broke into a Chopp Street home in Sewickley on Aug. 25, 2018, and stole two safes containing $7,500 in cash and other items.

Police said Everett and another man on May 6, 2018, at the Sunoco convenience store on Mt. Pleasant Road in South Huntingdon held a clerk at gunpoint and demanded he open the safe. According to court records, Everett stole $16,000 in cash and another $15,000 in checks that were later burned.

The judge imposed concurrent sentences for those two cases, meaning Everett received no additional jail time for those two cases.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .