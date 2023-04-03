Sutersville woman to serve probation for sexual assault of teen

Apr. 2—A Sutersville woman was ordered Thursday to serve two years on probation for having sex with a 13-year-old boy she tutored during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Ashley E. Sherry, 23, pleaded guilty in January to felony charges of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. A more serious count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger said he imposed a mitigated sentence.

"This looks like an isolated case that happened during covid. That's not an excuse, but it was a strange time," Krieger said.

Prosecutors said Sherry sexually assaulted the teen and used marijuana with him as she helped him complete his remote school assignments in May 2020.

Sherry faced up to 17 years in prison, but prosecutors said the victim and his parents did not want to see Sherry serve time behind bars.

"They want to hold Ms. Sherry responsible, but we're not convinced locking her up and throwing away the key is the best solution," Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr said.

Sherry told the judge she is being treated for mental health issues.

"I am so sorry for everything," Sherry said. "I am doing very well in treatment, and I'm in therapy three times a week. I'm doing everything I can to get better."

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .