Sutro Biopharma Announces Pricing of $126.0 Million Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRO), a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be $126.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Sutro. Sutro has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock in connection with the public offering. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Sutro. The offering is expected to close on or about December 11, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cowen, Piper Sandler and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers in the offering. Wedbush PacGrow and JMP Securities are acting as co-managers in the offering.

Sutro intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to fund the continued clinical development of STRO-001 and STRO-002 and the remainder to fund the further development of its technology platform, including manufacturing, to broaden its pipeline of product candidates, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The shares are being offered by Sutro pursuant to registration statements filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering have been filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, and when available, the final prospectus supplement, may be obtained from: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, by telephone at (800) 326-5897, or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Story continues

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Sutro, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generation oncology therapeutics.

Sutro's proprietary and integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform XpressCF® and site-specific conjugation platform XpressCF+™ led to the discovery of STRO-001 and STRO-002, Sutro's first two internally-developed ADCs. STRO-001 is a CD74-targeting ADC currently being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial of patients with advanced B-cell malignancies, including multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. STRO-001 was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for multiple myeloma in October 2018. STRO-002 is a folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC, currently being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial of patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. This is the second product candidate to be evaluated in clinical trials resulting from Sutro's XpressCF® and XpressCF+™ technology platforms. A third program, CC-99712 (BCMA-targeting ADC), which is part of Sutro's collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (formerly Celgene Corporation), is enrolling patients for its Phase 1 clinical trial of patients with multiple myeloma. Sutro's proprietary technology was responsible for the discovery and manufacturing of CC-99712, for which Bristol Myers Squibb has worldwide development and commercialization rights. Sutro is entitled to development and regulatory milestone payments and tiered royalties from Bristol Myers Squibb for this BCMA ADC. Sutro is dedicated to transforming the lives of cancer patients by creating medicines with improved therapeutic profiles for areas of unmet need.

To date, Sutro's platform has led to cytokine-based immuno-oncology therapies, ADCs, vaccines and bispecific antibodies directed at precedented targets in clinical indications where the current standard of care is suboptimal.

The platform allows it to accelerate discovery and development of potential first-in-class and best-in-class molecules through rapid and systematic evaluation of protein structure-activity relationships to create optimized homogeneous product candidates.

In addition to developing its own oncology pipeline, Sutro is collaborating with select pharmaceutical and biotech companies to discover and develop novel, next-generation therapeutics. As the pace of clinical development accelerates, Sutro and its partners are developing therapeutics designed to more efficiently kill tumors without harming healthy cells.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements the Company makes regarding its expectation of market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and sale of securities, the Company's ability to complete the offering and expected use of proceeds and anticipated preclinical and clinical development activities, timing of clinical trials and announcements of clinical results, potential benefits of the Company's product candidates and platform and potential market opportunities for the Company's product candidates. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectation of market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the Company's ability to complete the offering and expected use of proceeds and the Company's ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, clinical trial sites, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, the Company's ability to maintain and recognize the benefits of certain designations received by product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the Company's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the Company's ability to protect intellectual property, and the Company's commercial collaborations with third parties and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Contact

Annie J. Chang

Sutro Biopharma

+1 650-255-8806

ajchang@sutrobio.com

Media Contacts

David Schull

Russo Partners

(212) 845-4271

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sutro-biopharma-announces-pricing-of-126-0-million-public-offering-301188986.html

SOURCE Sutro Biopharma