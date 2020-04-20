Sutro Biopharma to Host Conference Call on April 27, 2020, to Provide Clinical Update on its STRO-002 Antibody-Drug Conjugate

- Company to present updated STRO-002 data at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation oncology therapeutics, will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, April 27, at 8 a.m. EDT to discuss updated dose escalation safety and efficacy data from the company's ongoing Phase I study of STRO-002 in ovarian and endometrial cancer that is being presented as a virtual poster at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting. The virtual poster will be accompanied by a video presentation from Dr. Wendel Naumann of The Levine Cancer Institute.

STRO-002 is a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the clinically validated folate receptor-α (FolRα), an antigen known to be overexpressed in ovarian cancer. Sutro discovered, developed and manufactures STRO-002 using its proprietary XpressCF+™ cell-free protein synthesis technology.

Conference Call Information:

To access the conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, April 27, at 8 a.m. EDT, please dial (833) 729-4781 (domestic) or (830) 213-7705 (international) and refer to conference ID 2699785.

The conference call will be webcast via the Investors page on the Company's website at ir.sutrobio.com. Approximately two hours following the live event, a webcast replay of the conference call will be available through the Company Presentation page of the Investor section of the company's website at www.sutrobio.com for approximately 30 days.

Poster Presentation Details:

STRO-002-GM1, a First in Human, Phase 1 Study of STRO-002, an anti-Folate Receptor-alpha (FR α) Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Advanced Platinum-Resistant/Refractory Epithelial Ovarian Cancer (OC), including Fallopian Tube or Primary Peritoneal Cancers

Date & Time: Monday, April 27, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT Location: The AACR Virtual Meeting at aacr.org Poster Number: CT125

The submitted abstract and the virtual poster presentation will also be accessible through the Clinical/Scientific Presentation and Publication Highlights page of the News section of the company's website at www.sutrobio.com on the day of the presentation.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generation oncology therapeutics.

Sutro's proprietary and integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform XpressCF® and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+™, led to the discovery of STRO-001 and STRO-002, Sutro's first two internally-developed ADCs. STRO-001 is a CD74-targeting ADC currently being investigated in a Phase I clinical trial of patients with advanced B-cell malignancies, including multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. STRO-001 was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for multiple myeloma in October 2018. STRO-002 is a folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC, currently being investigated in a Phase I clinical trial of patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. This is the second product candidate to be evaluated in clinical trials resulting from Sutro's XpressCF® and XpressCF+™ technology platforms. A third program, CC-99712 (BCMA-targeting ADC), which is part of Sutro's collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (formerly Celgene Corporation), is enrolling patients for its Phase I clinical trial of patients with multiple myeloma. Sutro's proprietary technology was responsible for the discovery and manufacturing of CC-99712, for which Bristol-Myers Squibb has worldwide development and commercialization rights. Sutro is entitled to development and regulatory milestone payments and tiered royalties from Bristol-Myers Squibb for this BCMA ADC.

Sutro is dedicated to transforming the lives of cancer patients by creating medicines with improved therapeutic profiles for areas of unmet need.

To date, Sutro has designed cytokine-based immuno-oncology therapies, ADCs, vaccines and bispecific antibodies primarily directed at clinically-validated targets for which the current standard of care is suboptimal.

Sutro's platform allows it to accelerate discovery and development of potential first-in-class and best-in-class molecules through rapid and systematic evaluation of protein structure-activity relationships to create optimized homogeneous product candidates.