Sutter Co. Sheriff's Office seeking information on suspect in stabbing

Oct. 22—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office asked the public's help in locating a man suspected of stabbing a woman in the leg on Tuesday.

At around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a residence on Edwin Drive, Yuba City, regarding a woman stabbed in the leg. The woman identified Paul Begley as the suspect who allegedly stabbed her in the leg. The woman was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Begley left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving and has not been located, according to a SCSO Facebook post.

SCSO is seeking assistance in locating Begley for questioning about the incident. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the sheriff's office at 530-822-7307.