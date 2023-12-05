Sutter County commission receives grant for child safety seat program

Dec. 4—The Sutter County Children & Families Commission received a $151,500 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety in an effort to help educate parents and caregivers about the importance of child safety seats and making sure that every child in the community travels safely, officials said on Monday.

"This grant reinforces our dedication to raising awareness about the proper use and installation of child safety seats," Sutter County Children & Families Commission Executive Director Michele Blake said in a statement. "With this support, we can reach even more families, offer valuable education, and provide child safety seats to those in need."

Officials said grant funds will be used for various community outreach events, education classes, the distribution of child safety seats, and training on the installation and use of child safety seats.

According to officials, the county's car seat safety program includes: — Child safety seat inspection events and education classes — Child safety seats at no-cost for families in need — Partnering with local organizations on car seat safety community outreach efforts in underserved communities

Officials said the car seat safety program runs through September 2024. Grant funding provided from the California Office of Traffic Safety is through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.