Sutter County DA files charges in DUI cases

Feb. 10—Two Yuba City residents were charged this week after back-to-back suspected DUI crashes led to the death of at least one person and injuries of others.

The crashes occurred in the same area of Yuba City and both within a 24-hour time period.

At around 2:10 a.m. on Monday, Sutter County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the area of South Walton Avenue at the intersection of Camino De Flores after a vehicle reportedly hit a tree.

Officials said after an investigation, 21-year-old Yuba City resident Ricardo Mora-Ramirez was arrested for suspected driving while under the influence and charges that also included vehicular manslaughter. The collision, which only involved the vehicle allegedly driven by Mora-Ramirez, led to one passenger dying and another suffering "major injuries," officials previously said.

"The result of the collision caused fatal injuries to one of the passengers, the other passenger suffered major injuries and the driver suffered moderate injuries," the sheriff's office previously said. "The one passenger with major injuries was transported to the local hospital and is still at the hospital being treated for their injuries. The other passenger was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased due to the injuries suffered in the collision."

On Tuesday, Mora-Ramirez was charged by the Sutter County District Attorney's Office with driving under the influence of alcohol, along with two enhancements for causing great bodily injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08.

While Mora-Ramirez's bail was initially set at $100,000, the judge released him without requiring him to post bail, "over the people's objection," Sutter County officials said.

According to court records, Mora-Ramirez pleaded not guilty to charges against him on Tuesday. He is set to appear in court again on Feb. 15.

Hours after the reported fatal crash in which Mora-Ramirez was involved, a second suspected DUI incident occurred in the same area.

At around 2:16 p.m. on Monday, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a vehicle collision reportedly involving pedestrians at the intersection of South Walton Avenue and Camino De Flores in Yuba City, the Appeal previously reported.

Through an investigation, deputies determined that two adults and one juvenile were allegedly struck by a vehicle which was occupied by one female driver and a juvenile passenger, officials said. The driver was identified by officials as 49-year-old Chera Center of Yuba City.

Officials previously said that the pedestrians allegedly involved in the collision were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville for major injuries and Center was arrested for multiple charges, including driving while under the influence.

On Wednesday, Center was charged by the Sutter County District Attorney's Office with driving under the influence of a drug, with three enhancements for causing great bodily injury, and a charge of willful cruelty to a child.

Sutter County officials said "the people requested an increase in her bail to $500,000," which was granted by the judge.

According to court records, Center pleaded not guilty to charges against her on Wednesday. She is set to appear in court again on Feb. 22.

"Intoxicated driving has increased all over the state, and we are seeing that here in Sutter County," Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré said in a statement. "While we have filed initial charges on these defendants, let's not forget about the five victims — one who was killed, and four others who were injured, which included a child. The purpose of bail is to ensure the defendant returns to court, but even more importantly, to ensure public safety. It's important that we all do our best to hold those who commit heinous crimes accountable."