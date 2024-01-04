Sutter County DA, sheriff respond to new gun control law

Jan. 3—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office and Sutter County District Attorney's Office responded to recent developments regarding Senate Bill (SB) 2 on Wednesday, expressing their intent to handle all relevant matters on a case-by-case manner.

SB 2 is a new state law barring licensed gun holders from carrying their firearms in certain public areas. It went into effect on Monday despite ongoing legal challenges to its legitimacy. According to the Los Angeles Times, a federal judge placed an injunction on the bill in December 2023 after rejecting major portions of the law as unconstitutional. However, a federal appeals court placed a temporary hold on that injunction on Saturday.

SB 2 prohibits gun carriers from having their firearms at public gatherings and special events, parks and playgrounds, event spaces like stadiums, medical facilities, religious and financial institutions, on public transportation and in many parking areas, among other spaces.

The law also prevents them from carrying a firearm where liquor is sold or consumed and any public commercial spaces where the owners have not posted a sign to the contrary, the LA Times reported.

While officials are uncertain how long SB 2 will remain in effect given current legal battles, licensed gun owners in California must abide by it. The Sutter County District Attorney's Office suspects that the law will be challenged further, and additional hearings are scheduled in the coming weeks.

"We certainly encourage all citizens to obey the law. As a Sheriff's Office, we use discretionary decision making in our investigations and act in accordance with the spirit of the intended law. As a District Attorney's Office, we evaluate cases based on the totality of the circumstances and the ability to seek successful prosecution based on the evidence presented to us," Sutter County law enforcement officials said in a statement.

State leaders and gun control advocates see SB 2 as a common sense law that only applies to "sensitive areas" where guns are not necessary whereas state gun holders believe the law only hinders their ability to carry firearms anywhere outside their homes.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office will work collaboratively to evaluate open-carry circumstances on a case-by-case basis, but county officials said they have "no interest in criminalizing constitutionally protected behavior."

Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre said that prosecuting cases such as those under SB 2 provide their own challenges depending on whether law enforcement and jurors believe someone is guilty under the new law.

"Ethically, we cannot prosecute a case in which we either do not believe the suspect is guilty, or do not believe we can convince 12 impartial jurors beyond a reasonable doubt (or both). That is what we mean by 'We evaluate cases based on the totality of the circumstances and the ability to seek successful prosecution based on the evidence presented to us,'" Dupre said in an email to the Appeal. "We evaluate each and every case sent to us from law enforcement in this manner and will continue to do so. However, we wanted to remind the public that not every case can be charged and prosecuted if our evaluation of the case and charges indicate either a lack of guilt or an inability to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt. This applies to SB2 cases as well."