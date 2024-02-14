Sutter County judge announces retirement

Feb. 13—For the second time in less than a year, a Sutter County judge has announced their retirement.

Sutter County Superior Court Judge Perry Parker will retire from his position effective April 1, the Sutter Superior Court Administration said on Tuesday.

Parker is the second Sutter County judge in recent months to announce their retirement. In August 2023, Superior Court Judge Sarah H. Heckman announced she would retire on Sept. 30, 2023.

In October 2023, California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Jesse Santana to the position vacated by Heckman. Newsom will need to do the same again for Parker.

According to officials, Parker served the community for 34 years as a Municipal and Superior Court judge after an appointment in 1990 by Gov. George Deukmejian. Prior to that appointment, Parker was an attorney for 17 years.

"He was the founding attorney of Chico Area Legal Services and then worked for Price, Burness, and Price, in Chico from 1973 to 1975," the Sutter Superior Court Administration said. "He was employed next by the Law Office of Larimer and Evans in Marysville from 1975 to 1978 when he opened his own practice as a sole practitioner until 1990. He served as the president of the Yuba-Sutter Bar Association in 1989, but his term ended after only one month when he was appointed to the bench."

During his time as a judge, Parker served as the presiding judge of the Sutter Superior Court Appellate Division for more than a decade and managed "every type of case from small claims to felony criminal matters." He also served as the primary civil, family, and probate judge for 20 years.