Sutter County officers hit in separate incidents

Aug. 24—Sutter County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in two separate incidents recently that resulted in officers being hit by suspects who were being taken into custody.

On Sunday night shortly after 9 p.m., Sutter County deputies were dispatched to Walton Avenue and Lincoln Road for a subject that was sleeping in the driver seat of a vehicle that was still running and in the roadway, Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said on Tuesday.

That subject was later identified as 21-year-old Felipe Acosta-Bernal Jr., of Yuba City, according to arrest records.

Smallwood said Acosta-Bernal Jr. was allegedly "heavily intoxicated" and "became combative" when approached by officers.

"He started to kick and push the deputies when he was contacted," Smallwood said in an email. "He was also arrested for DUI and assault on a peace officer."

He was later booked into Sutter County Jail. According to online records, Acosta-Bernal Jr. posted bail and was no longer at the jail.

On Monday night just before midnight, a Sutter County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Butte House Road. Smallwood said the driver of the vehicle allegedly showed "signs and symptoms of intoxication." That driver, 18-year-old David Caballero-Ambrocio, allegedly failed a sobriety test and was arrested for DUI, Smallwood said.

"While the deputies were escorting Caballero-Ambrocio to a patrol car (he was handcuffed), he headbutted one of the deputies in the face," Smallwood said. "This caused minor injuries to the deputy."

Caballero-Ambrocio was booked into Sutter County Jail for DUI and assault on a peace officer, Smallwood said. A passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Victor Reyes, also was arrested for allegedly interfering with the DUI investigation.

According to records, Caballero-Ambrocio had his bail set at $15,000 and was released from the jail on Tuesday. Reyes was also released from the jail on Tuesday with bail set at $2,500.