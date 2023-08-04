Sutter County Sheriff's Office seeks information after animals killed by 'crossbow'

Aug. 3—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said it is currently seeking information regarding the deaths of two calves that were apparently shot and killed with a crossbow bolt in Yuba City and the recent killing of a horse in Sutter that officials believe also was killed by a crossbow bolt.

On May 24 at about 12:24 p.m., sheriff's office deputies were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Road and Clements Road in Yuba City in reference to a calf that had reportedly been shot by a crossbow bolt. Officials said an additional calf was located at the scene that also appeared to have been fatally shot by a crossbow bolt. Both bolts were allegedly recovered for evidence.

Then on July 25 at about 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call reporting that a deceased adult female horse was located on a property on South Butte Road in Sutter. After deputies and animal control responded to the scene, the property owner was contacted, officials said.

"During the investigation, it was discovered the mare had been shot in the head by what we believe to have been a crossbow, immediately killing the mare," officials said. "No crossbow bolt was located as we believe the suspect(s) had removed the crossbow bolt prior to fleeing the scene."

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call Detective Evans at 530-822-2210.

"Your assistance can play a crucial role in helping to apprehend those responsible and preventing future incidents," officials said.