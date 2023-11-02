Sutter County Sheriff's Office wants public to be on alert over copper thefts

Nov. 1—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office wants those living in the southern portion of the county to be aware of increased incidents of copper wire theft that may have been occurring recently in that area and to contact law enforcement if they see any suspicious activity.

Sierra Pedley with the sheriff's office said there have been "several reports" of copper thefts in south Sutter County this week. Currently, investigators are looking into the matter and following possible leads. Detectives, however, need help identifying subjects in these cases, Pedley said.

"We need those in south Sutter County to keep their eyes out and contact Detective Evans with any information," Pedley said.

The public can contact Detective Taylor Evans at 530-822-2240 or tevans@co.sutter.ca.us.

While the sheriff's office did not name any specific suspects in these incidents, 38-year-old Daniel Morris was arrested on Tuesday after deputies responded to a call regarding a stolen "quad-runner" on Pleasant Grove Road in south Sutter County, Pedley said. Deputies made contact with Morris who was alleged to have been operating the vehicle that was reported stolen.

Pedley said he was booked into Sutter County Jail on charges that include possession of stolen property, a felon in possession of pepper spray, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a methamphetamine pipe. According to jail records, Morris remained in jail as of Wednesday with bail set at $20,000. Records also show he had a misdemeanor warrant issued by Sacramento. Bail for that was set at $500.

Pedley told the Appeal that the sheriff's office had no evidence that directly tied Morris to reported copper thefts in south Sutter County, but that he was a subject detectives were investigating.

"Morris was located in the general area where most thefts have been reported. The investigation is ongoing," Pedley said.