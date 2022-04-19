🌱 Sutter Health Nurses Strike At SRMC + "People's Convoy" At Capitol

Good morning, Roseville!

Our cool weather is holding with an expected high today of 65 degrees. It should get down to about 47 degrees overnight. We’ll have partly cloudy skies and a there's a 24% percent chance of rain, so maybe grab an umbrella as you head out. Winds should be in the 5-10 mph range.

Here are the top stories in Roseville today:

Nurses at Kaiser Permanente took their complaints to streets a few months ago and now it seems it’s Sutter Health nurses’ time to walk the picket lines. Sutter Roseville Medical Center was one on a long list of the healthcare giant’s facilities in California to see members of the California Nurses Association strike after monthslong negotiations failed to reach an agreement on pandemic protections and other issues. (KCRA 3) A group of people and vehicles referred to as the “People’s Convoy” converged upon our state capitol yesterday, driving in circles and honking their horns in Downtown Sacramento, to protest what they see as unjust pandemic restrictions. Their planned three days of permitted activities include demonstrations and rallies at the Capitol lasting through Wednesday. The group appears to be associated with a convoy that has traversed the country and that disrupted Beltway traffic for a few weeks during its stay in Washington D.C. Besides the State of Emergency, most of California’s coronavirus health orders has been lifted in recent weeks. (Subscription: Sacramento Bee and CapRadio) A fire across the street from the South Placer Jail in Roseville last Tuesday may have been started by a woman who had just been released from the facility. An officer on his way to work at the jail spotted 23-year-old Claudia Wing lighting the fire, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. She had a lighter and a jail release property bag with her when she was detained by Roseville Police. Wing was taken back to the South Placer Jail where she is facing arson charges. (Subscription: The Sacramento Bee and CBS 13) Our Placer County District Attorney Office is shedding light on the effect personnel shortages are having on non-profits who partner with law enforcement to deliver mental health support. The vacancies in full-time, part-time and volunteer positions are causing gaps in services and long waitlists for the increased amount of people needing mental health services due to job loss, inflation, pandemic isolation and other issues. The Placer Collaborative Network is hosting a resource fair next Wednesday, April 27th at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to match people and resources with organizations experiencing gaps. (Roseville Today)

Today in Roseville:

Take your kiddos ages 2-5 on an adventure this morning with the interactive Tot Time: Storytime a t The Fountains . Bring a blanket to sit on the grass – little ones can sit on the stage. Be sure to stay after for GIANT bubble fun ! 9:30 am-10:00 am

It wouldn’t be Tuesday in the ‘Ville with a trip to the Placer GROWN Farmers Market at The Fountains . Make sure you’re stocked up for week on the freshest produce and the coolest artisan crafted items and prepared foods . High winds may cancel the market so check site before you head out on those breezy days. 8:30 am-1:00 pm

It’s Bike Night at Squeeze Burger ! Check out some cool two-wheeled rides or bring your own to show off while you enjoy some great food at this family-friendly monthly event . Pro-tip : there is additional parking in the back and on the sides of Squeeze . 5:00 pm-8:00 pm

Come play a few rounds of cornhole with the Roseville Eagles and Club SSOC tonight and help them raise money to cover the funeral costs for Donald Vaugh IV . It’s $10 for four games and there will be a no-host bar and raffle prizes at Eagles Hall , 124 Vernon St. Pre-register at the link on the event page. 6:00 pm-9:00 pm

It’s never too early to start planning an epic weekend in the ‘Ville. Comedian Mike E. Winfield is at the historic Roseville Theater for one night only this Friday. This is a night for the grownups that includes adult beverage concessions along with the laughs. Tickets are $20 online. Friday, 8:00 pm

From my notebook:

Our thirsty state is reveling in all the wet weather systems forecasted to come through this week, but any flat-landers looking to travel into the Sierra should be prepared for snow-impacted road conditions . Late Wednesday-early Friday is expected be especially hazardous according to the National Weather Service . (Twitter)

Finding a sitter for some quality time is a snap with the City of Roseville’s Parents Night Out . Kiddos age 4-12 get to hang out at the Roseville Sports Center and enjoy themed crafts, games, a pizza dinner and more! Fees are $35 for Roseville residents and $45 for non-residents. Check out these summer dates and start planning some epic dates (or cozy nights in): June 3rd , July 1st and August 5th . (City of Roseville PRL)

Relief is on the way for drivers who frequent Pleasant Grove Blvd. between Foothills Blvd. and Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. The nearly 1.5 miles of roadway is slated for widening to three lanes both ways, according to our Roseville Public Works Department. But you’ll need to stay patient a little longer – the project won’t break construction until 2023 or 2024. Get more detailed information and check out an informative video on the City’s website. (Twitter)

— Kelly Risse

About me: My name is Kelly Mays Risse, and I have lived in Roseville just about all my life. I graduated from Roseville High School and majored in Journalism at CSU Sacramento. My husband and I loved growing up and raising our three boys here in the 'Ville. I have watched Roseville evolve from a cheerful little railroad town to a large and diverse city. I love where we live, from the hiking trails to the hip new restaurants, and I love the people who live here. I am excited to bring the highlights to you in The Roseville Daily!

