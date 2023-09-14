Sutter supes respond to grand jury report; Grant application OK'd for possible bike path

Sep. 13—Three months after the Sutter County Grand Jury released its 2023 report, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors responded to the grand jury's findings on Tuesday regarding the accessibility of county-owned buildings, the Sutter County Jail and the Sutter Yuba Behavioral Psychiatric Health Facility.

In its report, the grand jury found that some public buildings in Sutter County are not currently compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), including the Sutter County Grand Jury Room. According to the report, one of the grand jury members began their term in a wheelchair and was unable to access the grand jury room without the assistance of several other jurors because there is no ADA-compliant ramp at this entrance.

The unequal accessibility to the Sutter County Grand Jury Room room sparked an inquiry and eventually an investigation into the ADA compliance throughout Sutter County's public buildings and properties. In addition, navigating through the Sutter County website can be challenging, especially for those that find technology hard to use. The County of Sutter Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan Update is not accessible on the county's website, the report said.

The Sutter County Grand Jury recommended that General Services and Development Services work to maintain due diligence and management practices of the Transition Plan to ensure that all ADA projects are on track for completion within 15 years of their finding. The report also suggested that the Board of Supervisors add responsibilities of an ADA coordinator to an existing staff member or create an ADA coordinator position.

Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith said during Tuesday's meeting that the county disagrees with some of the grand jury's findings, clarifying that there are ADA ramps at the grand jury's facility and that there is an ADA coordinator.

Sutter County has designated the director of development services as ADA coordinator for county roads and right of way and the director of general services for county facilities, officials said.

In response to the grand jury's findings, Sutter County will work to ensure that previously identified ADA projects are on track for completion and will revise its website to make it more user-friendly by June 30, 2024.

The grand jury found that significant steps have been made to increase staffing for the Sutter County Jail and improve the facility's general conditions.

"The Sheriff Department has consistently acted on recommendations and implemented those recommendations to reduce narcotics and contraband from entering the jail. These actions have greatly reduced the infiltration of narcotics and contraband into the jail, providing a safer environment for jail staff and inmates," the report said.

However, the grand jury noted that the jail's air conditioning system is inadequate and creates unsafe conditions for both inmates and workers. In order to implement a new cooling system, the grand jury recommended that the Board of Supervisors obtain a cost estimate, begin funding a capital improvement fund and create a Public Safety Grant Writing position to

research possible funding for facility improvements.

Although the board will begin researching quotes for a new cooling system over the next year, officials believe that the later two recommendations are unwarranted. Officials noted that there are multiple Sutter County facilities in need of repair or replacement. Facility repairs are prioritized by need and then funding availability. If practical, funds will be set aside for a new cooling system in the jail, and the county will research related grants.

The Sutter County Administrative Office is currently reviewing a grant writing proposal from an agency that can research and write grants for any county department.

Bike path grant application

The Sutter County Board of Supervisors approved the submission of a grant application on behalf of Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter to fund the design phase of a proposed active transportation project.

This grant could provide the county with $320,000 through the Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program, which offers technical assistance grants to rural and tribal communities with less than 150,000 residents.

These funds would help carry out a feasibility study for a conceptual 12-mile active transportation project that would connect Sutter to Yuba City and Marysville.

Known as the Yuba Sutter Connected Communities Regional Active Transportation Project, officials hope to implement bike paths along current roadways or through preferred corridors that maximize safety and increase use potential. This project aims to provide a trunk system that would establish future connections to other communities, county officials said.

Officials hope that when completed, the project will connect the Sutter Buttes to Yuba College.

Blue Zones officials and Director of Development Services Neal Hay believe that this project would serve pedestrians and bicyclists looking for safe, active methods of transportation.

Sutter County will serve as the leading agency for this bike path development by selecting a consultant to initiate the feasibility study, District 2 Supervisor Dan Flores said.

According to Hay, the total grant funding would go toward data collection, public outreach and a cost benefit analysis.

According to the grant application, the complete corridor project could take five to 15 years to complete and cost $150 million. The feasibility study will identify specific projects and risk analysis that can be delivered and ranked as funding becomes available.

"We're happy to help in these efforts. We believe it will be truly transformational for our community. We look forward to continuing to work with you all and make our community a better place to live," Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains said.