Sutter Union promotes trade opportunities

Jan. 19—Sutter Union High School hosted the Wyoming-based trade school Western Welding Academy on Friday as part of the academy's Blue Collar Tour, a promotional tour for welding and other blue collar trades.

Western Welding is currently on tour visiting 30 high schools across the country to perform welding demonstrations and generate interest in various trade careers. Sutter Union marks the academy's fourth stop on the Blue Collar Tour.

Ag mechanics teacher Jake Wheeler said that one of his students encouraged him to submit Sutter Union as a potential stop for the tour in October 2023. While Sutter Union served as a host for Western Welding, Live Oak High School, East Nicolaus High School, Yuba City High School and Wheatland Union High School were invited to take part in the event. Approximately 200 students total were in attendance, Wheeler said.