Sutter woman arrested in 'fentanyl-related' homicide case

Jul. 20—Officials with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) said that a 27-year-old Sutter woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a "fentanyl-related" homicide investigation in Yuba City.

On July 5, officers from the Yuba City Police Department responded to a call of a deceased adult male in the 200 block of Wilbur Avenue in Yuba City. That male was later identified as 32-year-old Jesus Chavez.

According to investigators, Chavez had received a fatal dose of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that has led to thousands of deaths over the past years, allegedly supplied by Courtney Robinson, 27, of Sutter.

Undercover NET-5 agents contacted Robinson on July 12. Officials claim Robinson agreed to sell them fentanyl. After a meeting that took place in the 2500 block of Palm Street, Robinson was arrested.

NET-5 officials claim that at the time of her arrest, Robinson was in possession of approximately "2.4 gross grams of fentanyl." Robinson was subsequently booked into Sutter County Jail. According to court records, she is charged with second degree murder and possession for sale of a controlled substance. Robinson is scheduled to appear in a Sutter County court for her arraignment on July 24.

"The Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding our communities from the devastating effects of drug-related crimes," officials said. "In January 2022, the Fentanyl Overdose Task Force was formed through a joint effort by local detectives in conjunction with NET-5 agents, specifically to address the surge in fentanyl-related deaths and to hold those who supply this powerful synthetic opioid accountable.

"The Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force would like to express its gratitude to the Yuba City Police Department and the Sutter County Sheriff's Office for their invaluable assistance in this complex investigation. The collaborative efforts of these agencies are crucial in combating narcotics and gang-related activities in the Yuba-Sutter region."