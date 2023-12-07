Sutter, Yuba counties earn awards from state association

Dec. 6—The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) announced on Wednesday that Sutter County was awarded the top distinction for county innovation, with Yuba County also receiving an award for its work.

While Sutter County was the lone recipient of the CSAC Innovation Award for its "#JoinUs" efforts, 13 others were named as the 2023 CSAC Challenge Award winners, including Yuba County for its "Yuba County Disaster Shelter Activation Exercise."

The association said the Innovation Award recognizes the "most innovative programs developed and implemented" by the state's 58 counties.

"Counties create, implement, and operate the most essential community services — often with little to no recognition," CSAC Chief Executive Officer Graham Knaus said in a statement. "CSAC celebrates counties' dedication to improving communities each year through the Challenge Awards program. This year's recipients were among the best of the best, and we are proud to honor their efforts with this distinction."

Officials said the 14 winning county programs "tackled a wide breadth of pressing topics in California today such as homelessness, foster youth financial security, and equity-focused library programs."

Sutter County was recognized as the highest-scoring program for "#JoinUs," a "county-wide effort to recruit talent into public service within a rural county."

CSAC said it received 389 entries from counties in California. A total of 14 awards were awarded to 11 different counties. The 2023 Challenge Award recipients include the following: — Los Angeles County: GIS Empowers LA County Vote Center Placement — Los Angeles County: Equity-Focused Virtual Library Programs — Los Angeles County: Foster Youth Tax Pilot Program — "$TACKS" — Nevada County: Collaborative Solutions for Visitor Safety and Recreation — Placer County: Targeted Marketing to Ease Animal Shelter Overcrowding — Riverside County: Connecting Youth to Housing and Opportunities — San Bernardino County: Juvenile Gun Deterrence Program — San Bernardino County: The Parent and Child Connection (PACC) — San Diego County: Free4Me — San Luis Obispo County: Cross-sector Partnerships for Food and Nutrition Security — San Mateo County: SMC HOME (Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement) — Santa Cruz County: Santa Cruz County CORE Investments Program — Yuba County: Yuba County Disaster Shelter Activation Exercise