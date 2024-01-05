Sutter and Yuba County officials use loophole to avoid new CCW gun control law

(FOX40.COM) – Days after a new California gun law went into effect that bans concealed weapons (CCW) holders from carrying firearms in many public spaces, some law enforcement officials are helping community members get around it.

“We believe that SB 2’s sweeping expansion of ‘sensitive place’ provisions for concealed carry permit holders is repugnant to the United States Constitution and will be struck down by the courts for violating the Second Amendment,” said Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson and Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry in joint social media statement on Thursday.

“Until the legal challenges to SB 2 have been definitively settled by the courts, we will exercise our common sense and discretion to ensure the law is not enforced in a way that would violate the rights of our citizens.”

New gun laws won’t be enforced by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office: “We have no interest in criminalizing constitutionally protected behavior”

Yuba County’s statement comes one day after the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Sutter County District Attorney’s Office shared similar sentiments.

Senate Bill 2 (SB 2) went into effect Jan. 1 and prohibits CCW holders from carrying weapons in nearly 26 different types of public spaces, however, its constitutionality is currently going through litigation.

In the meantime, SB 2 allows private business owners to post signage if they opt to allow guns to be carried on their premises. With that in mind, Sutter and Yuba County sheriff’s offices and district attorney offices created designated areas on their websites for local business owners to easily print and post CCW-friendly signage.

“If you own a local business and want to support law-abiding CCW holders’ right to self-defense, please post the appropriate sign, which is displayed on the Yuba County website, under the CCW permit page,” Yuba County said.



