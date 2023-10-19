Sutton-in-Craven: Drug driver jailed for killing boy, 9, in hit-and-run crash

A van driver who smoked crack cocaine before crashing into a nine-year-old boy and killing him has been jailed.

Luke Widdop , 51, failed to stop at the scene in Sutton-in-Craven, North Yorkshire, on 17 September 2021.

He left George Lewis fatally injured on a country road. The boy's father Michael Lewis and another child were also injured.

On Thursday, dairy worker Widdop was jailed for eight years at Bradford Crown Court.

Widdop, of Park Avenue, Keighley, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs at his first appearance before a lower court.

Mr Lewis was leading the two children at night along a country lane and had used his mobile phone torch to see the way and to warn oncoming drivers, the court heard.

When he realised a vehicle was coming towards them, he urged his son - and the other child, who cannot be named - to come in closer to a stone wall on the lane, which had no pavement.

The court heard George died from multiple injuries at the scene. Mr Lewis suffered a broken hand, while the other child escaped with cuts and bruises.

Widdop, a heroin user for 30 years, was travelling at 50mph (80km/h) in a 30mph (48 km/h) zone in a works van, and later told police he was "tired" after being at work, and just wanted to "put his feet up", the court heard.

'Clever, happy boy'

Widdop drove home but handed himself in to police soon after, telling officers he had drunk two cans of beer after the collision.

A swab revealed he had taken cocaine, and further tests revealed he had also used heroin although the timing and amount could not be determined.

John Bottomley, defending, said: "The victim's death will be on his conscience for the rest of his life."

A victim statement on behalf of Mr Lewis described George as a clever, happy boy who had enjoyed learning. His love of dinosaurs gave him ambitions of becoming a palaeontologist, his father said.

Turning to Widdop, Judge Jonathan Rose said: "You took away such future as he had."

He added: "It is quite clear from your previous court appearances and your offending, including speeding and driving while under the influence, have taught you nothing about the dangers you pose to other road users and pedestrians."

Widdop, who had more than 50 previous offences to his name, was banned from driving for an extended period upon release.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.