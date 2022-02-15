Sutton finance adviser accused of $2.8 million fraud denied bail after new tampering charge

WORCESTER — The Sutton financial adviser accused last month of tampering with a witness in a multimillion-dollar fraud case he is facing has been denied his request for bail.

“He poses a serious risk to the community,” U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer C. Boal opined Friday of James K. Couture.

Couture, 43, was released with conditions last summer after being indicted on allegations he stole $2.8 million from clients.

He was re-arrested last month on allegations he tampered with one of the witnesses against him.

Authorities allege that Couture — who was accused in 2021 of bilking clients for nearly a decade by creating fake accounts and documents — created more fake documentation in order to try and convince one of the witnesses against him that he had not been duped.

While Couture’s lawyer argued the man should be let out of jail again pending the new charges, Boal in her ruling agreed with prosecutors who argued he could not be trusted to follow the law.

“The evidence of past conduct establishes a serious risk that Couture will obstruct or attempt to obstruct this judicial proceeding and/or threaten or intimidate or attempt to threaten or intimidate witnesses in the future if released,” Boal wrote.

Boal wrote in the ruling that the witness tampering evidence against Couture is “substantial,” saying that more than 90 pages of text messages support the claim that he continued trying to deceive a witness despite being ordered to have no contact with alleged victims.

“He fabricated additional information and documents which he provided to the witness for the purposes of deceiving him, which is exactly the kind of behavior at issue in the original indictment,” Boal wrote.

Couture’s lawyer had argued that a judge could order him released to house arrest without access to texting or the Internet. He also, in a more recent filing, noted Couture has contracted COVID-19 in federal prison, and argued the man has pre-existing health conditions that warrant release.

Story continues

Boal was not swayed by either argument, saying Couture had not shown that his alleged health conditions are bad enough to “tilt the balance of competing considerations” in his favor.

“Even assuming that Couture’s conditions put him at higher risk, he had those conditions when he elected to violate his conditions of release and commit new crimes despite knowing the potential consequences for doing so,” she wrote. “He poses a serious danger to the community, and the proposed additional conditions do not alleviate that concern.”

Boal noted, for instance, that Couture is accused of tampering with the witness not just through text messages, but in person.

“Given that Couture disregarded the restriction on contact altogether, it is not clear that ostensibly removing electronic methods of communication would prevent Couture from continuing to attempt to obstruct this judicial proceeding,’ she wrote.

As a result of the judge’s order, Couture will remain in federal prison until his case is resolved.

Couture signed an agreement last May to plead guilty to three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, but reneged on the deal, prosecutors wrote in court documents.

He is now facing a superseding indictment secured last month that alleges four counts of wire fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of witness tampering and one count of investment adviser fraud.

Contact Brad Petrishen at brad.petrishen@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @BPetrishenTG

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Sutton's James Couture, accused of $2.8 million fraud, denied bail after new tampering charge