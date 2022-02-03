Sutton financial adviser, accused of $2.8 million fraud, held on witness tampering charge

WORCESTER — A Sutton financial advisor accused by two federal agencies last year of bilking millions from clients in a scheme in which he produced fake account statements has been arrested again for allegedly creating more fake account statements in a bid to tamper with a witness.

James K. Couture, who was 42 as of his original June 2021 indictment, is currently being held without bail in federal prison as a judge mulls whether to release him, records show.

Couture was indicted by the Department of Justice, as well as sued civilly by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, last June on allegations he stole nearly $3 million from clients over a decades-long scheme.

Prosecutors charge that Couture, while working for a national financial services company they did not name, convinced some of his clients to transfer assets to a separate company he created called Legacy Financial LLC.

Couture did not tell those clients that Legacy was a shell company he created that offered no investment products, authorities said.

He proceeded to steal $2.8 million in client funds and, from 2009 to 2020, created fictitious documents to convince clients they were making money, authorities alleged.

When clients asked for payouts from the accounts, authorities said, Couture got them the money but disguised the true source.

“Couture transferred client money through a web of third-party accounts to disguise that he was misappropriating money from one client to replace funds he had previously stolen from another,” the SEC alleges.

In one case, authorities allege, Couture liquidated one victim’s variable annuities valued at more than $900,000 to pay another client, while in another, he sold two mutual funds in a victim’s retirement account to come up with cash.

Couture signed an agreement last May to plead guilty to three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, but reneged on the deal, prosecutors wrote in court documents.

He then, according to a superseding indictment secured Jan. 20, allegedly tried to convince one of his victims that he never stole their money and was continuing to invest it.

According to court records, Couture was ordered in July 2021 to not have any contact with his alleged victims, and to report financial transactions to the government for approval.

While court records show his lawyer filed at least one motion regarding a financial transaction — a request for a retainer Couture made to hire a divorce lawyer — the government alleges Couture was at the same time violating the no-contact order to try and tamper with a witness.

In a court affidavit, FBI Agent Jenny Shelton alleged that Couture, starting in June of 2021 and continuing into December 2021, contacted an alleged victim and tried to convince him he had not been conned.

The victim, who court records indicate was a Worcester lawyer bilked out of $385,000 in retirement funds, told authorities Couture had shown him documents indicating Couture had paid him back with interest and was managing a new investment account in his name worth $3.5 million.

According to Shelton, Couture met with the victim in November 2021 and gave him a document purporting to show the investment balance.

Shelton said that in reality, financial documents she obtained show there was never any money in the account and that the victim had never been reimbursed.

She said the victim confronted Couture in December 2021, at which time Couture allegedly acknowledged in a text message that the money “doesn’t exist and never has.”

Authorities alleged in court documents that Couture was aware that the victim was a witness against him, and attempted to con him again in order to influence his testimony.

'Presents a very real and persistent risk'

They have requested that Couture be held without bail, arguing that he clearly violated his terms of release and that he “presents a very real and persistent risk” to “Victim F and the community.”

Couture was ordered held without bail Jan. 20, records show, and a judge is mulling a request from his lawyer to grant bail.

The lawyer, Brad Bailey, conceded in court documents that the superseding indictment provides “probable cause” against his client, but argued that statements he made in open court and in a sealed court filing support his release.

A judge allowed the filing to be sealed, records show, after Bailey said that it contained “private medical conditions and mental health information.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kriss Basil wrote in a Jan. 25 reply brief that Couture’s record of actions proves he “will not obey this court’s orders and may commit additional crimes if not detained.”

Basil said Couture’s new alleged crime shows “cavalier and pitiless” manipulation of the victim he allegedly continued to swindle, adding that the victim expressed “fury and despair” following his experience.

Couture inflicted 'mental pain' on victims

He said one exhibit filed with the judge shows the “mental pain” Couture “has inflicted and can continue to inflict on victims,” and alluded to one statement in which an alleged victim lamented letting his family down.

“My wife and son have no security,” Basil quoted the man as saying.

Bailey, Couture’s lawyer, declined to comment Wednesday, noting that his client has pleaded not guilty to all the charges he faces.

The superseding indictment alleges four counts of wire fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of witness tampering and one count of investment adviser fraud.

While prosecutors did not name the national firm Couture worked for in court documents, SEC records show Couture was associated with LPL Financial LLC — a $6 billion national brokerage firm with offices throughout Massachusetts — from 2009 to 2020.

LPL told the Telegram & Gazette last June that the company “discharged” Couture in 2020.

"The firm takes this matter very seriously and has been fully cooperating with both the regulators and law enforcement," a spokesman said at the time.

Court records show the SEC case against Couture was stayed last summer pending the outcome of his criminal case.

Contact Brad Petrishen at brad.petrishen@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @BPetrishenTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Sutton financial adviser James Couture, accused of $2.8 million fraud, held on witness tampering charge