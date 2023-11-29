Sutton magician pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges

SUTTON — Scott Jameson, a Sutton resident who worked as a magician for over 20 years, pleaded guilty Tuesday to child pornography offenses related to a trip to Cambodia, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Jameson, 46, pleaded to one count of illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and one count of transportation of child pornography in federal court in Boston.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 7. Jameson was initially charged in October 2022.

Jameson has performed at libraries, private events and family events across New England. He usually performed as a magician for children who range from kindergarten to eighth grade. He performed frequently in Central Massachusetts.

According to the criminal complaint, federal authorities were contacted in 2022 by Action Pour Les Enfants, a Cambodian nongovernmental organization that combats child sexual abuse.

The organization reported that Jameson possibly engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors in Cambodia.

Authorities were notified that Jameson had again traveled from Boston to Cambodia; he was stopped at Logan Airport upon his return. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a video was discovered that Jameson is alleged to have produced in Cambodia.

The video depicted sexually explicit images of a young boy.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jameson said he created the video and transferred it from his camera to a hard drive during an interview.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Magician Scott Jameson pleads guilty to federal child porn charges