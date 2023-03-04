Sutton man, a former preschool teacher in Sweden, pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

WORCESTER — A Sutton man plead guilty in federal court Wednesday to possessing child pornography.

Oliver Smith, 47, a dual American-Swiss citizen, is alleged to have videotaped his preschool students in Sweden urinating and downloaded images of children on toilets, according to court documents.

“Since it’s not hurting them, I have them for the beauty of it,” investigators quoted Smith as telling them of the recordings, some of which were allegedly located in a folder labeled “cute children.”

IT company Yahoo! told authorities that the children in the images allegedly linked to Smith's email account were likely around the same ages as the preschool children he taught, and police raided Smith’s home in Stockholm in August 2020.

In November 2020, a search warrant was executed at Smith's Sutton residence after authorities were notified of him by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Swedish law enforcement.

Several devices were seized and a forensic review of a memory card in Smith's backpack revealed videos and images containing child pornography, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael S. Rollins.

Authorities also said Smith had access to an email account which contained images of child pornography and he had emailed child pornography from his account to another that he also controlled in 2019.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Aug. 11.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Former Swedish preschool teacher living in Sutton pleads guilty to possession of child pornography