Sutton PD: ATF called after rocket launcher found in hotel parking lot

The Sutton Police Department posted this photo on Facebook.

SUTTON — A search of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Red Roof Inn on Tuesday turned up what authorities say is a rocker launcher, according to the Police Department.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were summoned to Sutton.

According to the Police Department, the device was determined to be a M190 U.S. Army Rocket Launcher.

The agents took possession of the metal device.

Sutton police detailed the case in a post on Facebook, musing, "Mmmmhmmm, you read that correctly….a ROCKET LAUNCHER!"

A small amount of cocaine was also found in the vehicle, according to police.

The driver, Harvey Johnson Jr. of Spencer, was chaged with possession of an incidendiary devise and possession of a Class B substance, police said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Sutton PD: ATF called after rocket launcher found in Red Roof Inn lot