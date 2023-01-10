Suttons Bay man arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a boy

Jan. 10—SUTTONS BAY — A 19 year-old Suttons Bay man was arrested and charged last week for exposing himself to an 11 year-old boy, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.

On Dec. 27, Jacey Blaze Klumb, 19, was ice fishing with the boy on Spider Lake, the police report stated.

They took a break from fishing and went inside a shanty they had built, when Klumb exposed himself then tried to force the boy to perform sex acts, Capt. Randy Fewless said.

The 11 year-old was able to break free and run away from the shanty across the lake to a stranger's house, where they called 911 on his behalf.

Klumb fled the scene, detectives said, and was later found at an address in Traverse City. Police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13.

Klumb was arraigned on that charge on Jan. 3 in the 86th District Court, records showed.

Previously, Klumb has been charged with operating while intoxicated, retail fraud, purchasing and consuming alcohol as a minor, assault and battery and attempted malicious destruction of property, according to records from the 86th District Court.

His next court appearance, a preliminary examination, will take place Jan. 17.