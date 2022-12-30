Suu Kyi Faces 33 Years in Jail After Final Myanmar Verdicts

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to seven more years in prison after she was found guilty of five charges of corruption during her time in government, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A special court inside the compound of Naypyidaw Prison ruled on Friday the 77-year-old failed to follow financial regulations in renting and buying a helicopter between 2019 and 2021, the person said, asking for anonymity because the matter was not yet public.

It’s the final round of criminal verdicts against the former leader since the military toppled her democratically-elected government in a 2021 coup. It brings her total jail term to 33 years, extinguishing any chance of her staging a political comeback while the junta remains in power.

Ex-president Win Myint was also sentenced to 7 more years in prison for the same charges filed in November 2021, the person said, taking the total jail term to 12 years. Both denied all charges and pleaded not guilty, and their legal teams are planning to appeal the verdict, the person added.

Major General Zaw Min Tun, lead spokesman for the ruling State Administration Council, didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

The Southeast Asian country has been grappling with soaring inflation and shrinking foreign-currency reserves amid international sanctions following the military coup. The World Bank’s private-sector arm is divesting its stakes in Yoma Bank, one of the nation’s largest private lenders, while the lack of foreign loans has resulted in some projects being stalled.

More than 2,600 civilians have been killed and over 16,500 others arrested in a military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement since the coup. More than 130 people, including university students, have been sentenced to death for anti-regime activities, and tens of thousands of political prisoners remain behind bars, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

(Updates with detail on ex-president’s sentencing.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

