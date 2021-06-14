Suu Kyi's trial set to start in Myanmar, junta rejects U.N. rights chief's statement

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends Invest Myanmar in Naypyitaw
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The trial of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was set to start on Monday, as the junta that overthrew her elected government rejected criticism by the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights over its use of deadly force against protesters.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the junta seized power on Feb. 1 and detained Suu Kyi and other senior members of her party, unleashing daily protests and fighting between the armed forces and ethnic minority guerrilla forces and militias.

Suu Kyi, 75, is due to face trial on Monday on charges of breaching coronavirus regulations while campaigning for the election she won last November and also for possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies.

The first trial is expected to run until the end of July, her lawyer said.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi also faces other more serious charges including intent to incite, breaching the official secrets act and charges for accepting $600,000 and 11.4 kg worth of gold from Yangon's former chief minister.

Her legal team have denied any wrong doing by Suu Kyi and her chief lawyer Khin Maung Zaw called the most recent corruption charges "absurd".

Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director, Human Rights Watch, said in a statement the charges Suu Kyi faced "are bogus, and politically motivated" and "should be dropped, resulting in her immediate and unconditional release."

The army says it took power by force because Suu Kyi's party won the election through voter fraud, an accusation rejected by the previous election commission and international monitors.

Myanmar's security forces have killed at least 862 people during their crackdown on protests since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group, though the junta disputes the number.

Pro-democracy supporters took to the streets of the main city of Yangon on Monday, some chanting "revolutionary war, we participate", according to social media posts.

Some activists said they planned to stage a series of strikes and protests on Monday to coincide with the birthday of Che Guevara, a Latin American revolutionary who became an international icon after his death.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday that violence was intensifying and condemned the army's "outrageous" use of heavy weapons.

Bachelet said the junta had shown no willingness to implement a five-point consensus it agreed with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in April to halt violence and start dialogue with its opponents.

In a press release, Myanmar's junta-led ministry of foreign affairs rejected Bachelet's statement, questioning the accuracy and impartiality of the report.

"The report neither mentioned nor condemned the acts of sabotage and terrorism committed by the unlawful associations and terrorist groups as well as the sufferings and deaths of the security forces," it said.

The junta has branded a rival National Unity Government set up by supporters of Suu Kyi as a terrorist group and blamed it for bombings, arson and killings.

Myanmar's junta-controlled media on Monday accused an ethnic armed group of killing 25 construction workers in the east of the country after abducting a group of 47 people last month.

Reuters was unable to reach the Karen National Defence Organisation (KNDO) for comment on the accusation. The junta spokesman did not answer calls to seek further comment.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Juvenile arrested for allegedly yelling anti-gay slurs while wielding machete in DC

    A juvenile suspect allegedly wielding a machete and threatening to stab someone has been arrested in Washington, D.C., police confirmed.

  • UN human rights chief condemns military build-up in Myanmar

    The United Nations' high commissioner for human rights on Friday condemned the ongoing military build up in parts of Myanmar, warning that escalating violence between the military junta and armed minority groups threatens to produce an "even greater loss of life."Why it matters: Michelle Bachelet said the junta, which came into power by overthrowing Myanmar's democratically elected government in February, is “singularly responsible” for the “human rights catastrophe” unfolding across the country

  • Biden: Democratic nations in a race to compete with autocratic governments

    Western democracies are in a race to compete with autocratic governments, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday. "We're in a contest, not with China per se, ... with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century," Biden told a news conference at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain.

  • Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting

    Someone opened fire in a popular entertainment district in downtown Austin early Saturday, wounding 13 people, including two critically, before getting away, authorities said. (June 12)

  • First fatality confirmed in downtown Austin mass shooting

    A 25-year-old man died Sunday of injuries sustained in a mass shooting that wounded 13 other people in downtown Austin, Texas, the previous day, police confirmed.Driving the news: Austin police named the victim as Douglas John Kantor, as they continued to search for one of two suspects. One suspect was taken into custody on Saturday following the shooting on 6th Street, a popular area with bars and restaurants.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subs

  • Moscow orders new restrictions as COVID-19 infections soar

    Moscow's mayor on Saturday ordered a week off for some workplaces and imposed restrictions on many businesses to fight coronavirus infections that have more than doubled in the past week. The national coronavirus task force reported 6,701 new confirmed cases in Moscow, compared with 2,936 on June 6. After several weeks of lockdown as the pandemic spread in the spring of 2020, the Russian capital eased restrictions and did not reimpose any during subsequent case increases.

  • Nancy Pelosi demands Trump’s attorneys general testify and calls data subpoenas ‘beyond Richard Nixon’

    ‘What the administration did – the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president – goes even beyond Richard Nixon,’ the House Speaker says

  • Biden sending extra $150m to Ukraine to help it defend borders against Russia, Pentagon announces

    The latest payment has been approved following reforms in Ukraine

  • Tourist visiting Florida charged with hate crime for attacking Asian family

    Man told Asian family to “go back to where they came from” while vacationing in Florida among rise in hate crime towards AAPI communities

  • Israeli police say woman with knife shot dead in West Bank

    Israeli police said a Palestinian woman carrying a knife ran toward an Israeli military checkpoint on Saturday and was shot dead by a private security guard. The shooting took place at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem, one of the largest in the occupied West Bank. Police said the woman, identified as a 28-year-old resident of a West Bank refugee camp, had ignored calls by the guard to stop.

  • Brazil opens Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela

    Brazil kicked off a Copa America tournament that has been opposed by some members of its own team with a 3-0 win over Venezuela on Sunday. Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa scored in the opener at Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, less than a day after several Venezuelan players tested positive for COVID-19. Despite his opposition to staging the tournament in his home country, Brazil captain Casemiro said the defending champions intended to retain their trophy.

  • Trump Justice Department official denies knowledge of snooping on Democrat lawmakers

    Rosenstein tells associates he had no knowledge of subpoena targeting Schiff

  • Gas explosion in central China kills at least 12

    At least 12 people were killed and 39 seriously injured Sunday after a gas line explosion tore through a residential neighborhood in central China. Responders to the early morning blast in the city of Shiyan in Hubei province sent more than 150 people to the hospital, according to officials quoted by state media. Stall keepers and customers buying breakfast and fresh vegetables at a food market were the majority of victims when the explosion hit shortly after 6 a.m., according to the reports.

  • Tight security in Cornwall on final day of G7 summit

    An extra 5,000 officers have been drafted in to help the operation with about 6,500 officers and staff involved altogether, Devon and Cornwall Police said.Police have closed off roads and coastal paths to Carbis Bay, the small seaside resort which is hosting the event, erecting steel fences and putting other restrictions in place.Police are also on patrol in the sea on jet skis and boats.

  • NASCAR All-Star Race live updates: Kyle Larson is a million dollar winner at Texas

    Lap-by-lap highlights from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

  • Mother of Girls Allegedly Dumped at Sea by Vengeful Dad Bares Her Anguish

    InstagramIt’s the case that has rocked Spain, sparking protests, triggering an international manhunt, and drawing the attention of the royal family.A father allegedly drugged and killed his two little girls, put their bodies in duffel bags, and dumped their bodies at sea—all to spite their mother for getting a new boyfriend.Now, days after the remains of the older child were found off the Canary Islands, her devastated mom is speaking out, saying she hopes the deaths will not be in vain and will

  • Students at a New Hampshire high school were marked with a 'black Sharpie on their hands' based on their vaccination status at their prom

    Prom-goers who were unvaccinated were marked with a black Sharpie for contact tracing, a state official told NBC10 Boston.

  • Biden says he won't hold a joint press conference with Putin because he doesn't want to get 'diverted' by who 'talked the most'

    The solo press conference is a departure from the last meeting between a US president and Putin, which last occurred with Trump in 2018.

  • Queen Elizabeth Greets Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden in Stunning Style at Windsor Castle

    Steve Parsons / POOL / AFPJoe Biden and the First Lady were greeted by Queen Elizabeth Sunday at Windsor Castle, where they were given a formal military welcome, followed by a decidedly more informal British tradition—an afternoon cup of tea.In gorgeous afternoon sunshine, the queen emerged from the Sovereign’s Entrance of Windsor Castle at exactly 1705 local time (1205 EST) and precisely three minutes later, she greeted the Bidens in the shade of an elegant tent set up in castle’s quadrangle, a

  • Lightning-Islanders Game 1 report card: Turnabout is fair play

    What a difference a season makes. Nine months after trouncing the Islanders 8-2 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final inside the Edmonton bubble, the Lightning fell 2-1 to New York in the opening game of their Stanley Cup semifinal series Sunday at Amalie Arena. If you’re counting, that’s a seven-goal swing from one series-opener to the next. Brayden Point scored the first Tampa Bay goal ...